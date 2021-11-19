ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The Funded: Paradigm is set to boost the cryptocurrency sector with its new $2.5B fund

By Sonya Herrera
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParadigm is the second venture firm this year to announce its raised more than $2 billion for a new cryptocurrency-focused fund. The Business...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Amentum CEO John Vollmer talks about those big acquisitions — and the challenge of a vaccine mandate

He's also a fan of "Ted Lasso." © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
World Economic Forum

Miami and New York announce plans to give out cryptocurrency funds

Miami plans to give out cryptocurrency funds to city residents with the city earning over $21 million in the past three months through its investment in MiamiCoin. Critics see it as a needless cash grab and an investment in highly volatile assets that could end up leaving a big hole in the city’s budget.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Editor's picks: Things to know, including a tech sector supply chain update and the creation of a new grapefruit

The Business Journal editor's curated rundown of news to know includes a Pasco community newspaper sale and a USF partnership around health care. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#The Business Journal
bizjournals

Pay for progress: Small but growing number of public companies tying compensation to DEI, ESG efforts

Here's what some local companies are doing. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
u.today

$66 Billion Australian Pension Fund to Invest in Cryptocurrencies

At its annual general meeting, Australian pension fund Rest Super's CIO told members that the fund is looking forward to redistributing some of its funds to the digital assets market and getting exposure to the rapidly developing industry, Business Insider reports. Public exposure to the cryptocurrency market will make Rest...
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

MoonPay Closes Its $555M Series A Funding Round at $3.2B Valuation

Crypto payments infrastructure service provider, MoonPay has announced the successful completion of its first-ever venture capital funding round where it raised the sum of $555 million. As announced by the firm, the funding round is the largest Series A for any crypto startup of its age and brings its valuation...
BUSINESS
Dark Reading

Cloud Security Startup Lacework Gets a Boost With New $1.3B Funding

Lacework, which provides cloud security tools for the cloud, containers, and DevOps teams, has raised $1.3 billion in new funding. The company closed a $525 million funding round back in January, less than a year ago. The rapid expansion of cloud applications and workloads means cloud security is fundamentally a...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Coinbase raises $2.5 billion for Paradigm One projects

• Ehrsam shows how well Paradigm did in the exhibition fund. • Coinbase co-founder believes Paradigm is driving the future of crypto companies. Recently Fred Ehrsam, co-founder of the crypto platform Coinbase, raised over $2 billion in an exhibition fund sent to the association that supports new crypto projects, called Paradigm One. All the money raised in Paradigm constitutes the largest crypto fund to date.
MARKETS
pymnts

Coinbase Co-Founder Helps Raise $2.5B for Paradigm One Crypto VC Fund

Coinbase Founder Fred Ehrsam and ex-Sequoia Capital Partner Matt Huang have raised $2.5 billion for a venture capital fund called Paradigm One, the biggest-ever cryptocurrency-related VC fund, the Financial Times (FT) reported. Ehrsam said the amount is likely small compared to how much it would be in 10 years, according...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Crypto VC firm Paradigm debuts monster $2.5 billion fund

Paradigm, a crypto VC firm founded in 2018 by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia Capital partner Matt Huang, has closed its latest fund, and it’s a doozy. The firm announced a $2.5 billion venture fund, the largest crypto fund ever, shooting past the $2.2 billion crypto-centric fund Andreessen Horowitz announced this summer.
MARKETS
Silicon Republic

Paradigm launches $2.5bn fund for ‘next generation’ of crypto companies

The VC, started by one of the founders of Coinbase, has launched what is said to be the largest crypto fund ever raised. Paradigm has launched a new $2.5bn fund to back the “next generation of crypto companies and protocols”. This crypto-focused VC was founded in 2018 by Matt Huang...
MARKETS
bizjournals

Fighting to achieve revenue parity in the 21st century

Sponsored Content by Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. Minority business enterprises (MBEs) are critical to economic sustainability. They contribute $1.8 trillion annually to the national economy, create jobs, support communities and mitigate risk in an era of increased supply chain vulnerabilities. They drive change and foster innovation. Despite all...
SMALL BUSINESS
bizjournals

STEM experts espouse a collective impact model for nonprofits, schools and business

In a recent STEAM education leadership summit, local leaders across a spectrum of sectors weigh in on how to lead from the ground up. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
EDUCATION
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Q&A with Salesforce’s Director of Supplier Diversity & Sustainability, Madison Gunter

Q: Why is Salesforce committed to supplier diversity? . A: Equality is a long-standing core value at Salesforce. We are committed to driving systemic change across our business and our communities through fair, equitable and inclusive business practices, and by empowering minority-led businesses across our value chain. Our suppliers play a critical...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

A tech whistleblower helps others speak out

Since last year, Ifeoma Ozoma — a former employee of Pinterest, Facebook and Google — has emerged as a central figure among tech whistleblowers. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Vercel Announces $150M in Series D Funding at a $2.5B Valuation to Further Fuel Innovation and Global Adoption of World’s Fastest Frontend Development Platform

GGV Capital-led round comes just five months after $102M Series C, demonstrating unrivaled investor enthusiasm for the clear leader in the frontend development space. Vercel, a platform to develop, preview and ship websites, from single static pages to apps with billions of dynamic pages, and creator of Next.js, the leading React and JavaScript framework for frontend web development, announced that it has secured $150M in Series D funding at a $2.5B valuation. The round was led by GGV Capital, with participation from existing investors Accel, Bedrock Capital, CRV, Geodesic Capital, Greenoaks Capital, GV, 8VC, Flex Capital, Latacora, Salesforce Ventures and Tiger Global, along with new investor SV Angel. The new funding, which brings the total raised to $313M, will be used to further scale the Vercel team globally, for research and development to drive platform innovation, and to accelerate adoption among the world’s biggest companies.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy