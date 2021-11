The vibe was upbeat and positive for the travel industry to roar back during the annual IMEX America show, held November 9-11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Returning to the international stage after skipping 2020, Imex America drew MICE buyers and a wide array of leading suppliers representing cruise lines, destinations, hotels and resorts, and destination management companies. And although smaller than past edition’s of the show one hosted buyer from Argentina said he had thirty five groups in the works for 2022 with eighteen already under a deposit. After eighteen months of zoom meetings he said IMEX was the perfect venue for getting back to in person face to face meetings with suppliers. This sentiment was found all over the show floor.

