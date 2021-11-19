Disney+ Day A Let Down For Star Wars, Kathleen Kennedy’s Contract Renewed, The Acolyte & Ahsoka Filming Updates | The Cantina

There are several factors that have gone into the current state of Star Wars as it rests under the Disney umbrella, and while not all of them have led to something positive, it’s difficult to argue that the overall effect hasn’t been successful. The Acolyte is shaping up to be another interesting chapter in the Star Wars saga as it continues to expand in more than one direction. Focused on a Sith acolyte by the name of Aura, or so the rumors are saying at the moment, this show will be set in the final days of the High Republic, meaning that things are finally being pushed back beyond the original trilogy and the prequels to show something other than what people have known for so long. One can expect to see a lot of new characters, Sith and Jedi alike, especially since apart from the more long-lived characters in the story, many individuals don’t have a lifespan of more than a century or less. That might bring up thoughts of seeing Yoda during this show, even if it is briefly, but it doesn’t sound as though any such mention has been revealed yet.

