A change is coming at the top of one of Philadelphia development's most influential bodies. Former City Councilmember Frank DiCicco is stepping down from his position as chair of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, and Mayor Jim Kenney has picked Bill Bergman to be his replacement, Kenney's office announced. Bergman's first ZBA hearing as chair will be on Nov. 30.

