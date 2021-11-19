Funeral arrangements set for Sheriff Gene Fischer

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Sheriff Gene Fischer at Xenia Nazarene on 1204 West Second Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Greene County. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University, and the burial will be after at Byron Cemetery on 3256 Trebin Road in Fairborn.

Sheriff Gene Fischer died Tuesday, Nov. 16 after suffering a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Greene County said for people with COVID concerns, there will be a separate room available on site with a livestream of the service.

