Greene County, OH

Funeral arrangements set for Sheriff Gene Fischer

By Schalischa Petit-De
 6 days ago

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Sheriff Gene Fischer at Xenia Nazarene on 1204 West Second Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Greene County. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. in the Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University, and the burial will be after at Byron Cemetery on 3256 Trebin Road in Fairborn.

GCSO: ‘Our Sheriff was a great person’

Sheriff Gene Fischer died Tuesday, Nov. 16 after suffering a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Greene County said for people with COVID concerns, there will be a separate room available on site with a livestream of the service.

WDTN

Dayton home collapses amid blaze

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A vacant home in Dayton was completely destroyed after being engulfed by fire. The fire happened just after 11 pm Tuesday in the 1600 block of Tuttle Avenue. Firefighters received several reports of fire and explosions. When the fire crews arrived they found the home was fully engulfed in flames and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Kettering Police looking for porch pirates caught on video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is asking for your help identifying porch pirates. The department said on Facebook Wednesday that two people were seen on video stealing packages from the front of an apartment complex. If you have any information on the identity of the people, call (937) 296-2555 or message police […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Police ask for help in trailer theft

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police are asking for your help identifying a truck and suspects after a trailer theft at Bill’s Donuts. The Centerville Police Department said Wednesday it is trying to identify a white box truck and at least two men in a photo captured at Bill’s Donuts on N. Main Street. The […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Miami County Sheriff’s Office adding extra patrols for Thanksgiving weekend

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – You can expect to see more police in Miami County this holiday weekend.  The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it will be deploying extra deputies for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend until Sunday, November 28. Emphasis will be placed on removing impaired drivers, seatbelt enforcement, speeders, stop sign violators and other […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
