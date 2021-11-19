ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Arrest Another Suspect In Malcolm X Blvd Murder Case

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXrFr_0d27Df3D00

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested 20-year-old Omari Cooper on November 19 in connection with a murder in Deep Ellum earlier this year.

Lathaniel Pearson was arrested in September after shooting 18-year-old Kenneth Walker in the stomach.

Cooper has also been charged for Walker’s murder.

Walker was later pronounced deceased upon arriving at a local hospital,

Several other victims were harmed as well, including Darryus Rice, a 19-year-old man who was shot in the head and later died at a local hospital.

Investigators have still not released any motive for the shooting.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Woman Shot To Death, Then Man Found Dead Following Standoff In Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in Mansfield Wednesday morning, Nov. 24, which led to an hours long standoff with a “barricaded person,” Mansfield Police said. That person was later found dead as well. It started around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Fannin Lane when police responded to a “person with a weapon” call. Police standoff in Mansfield (Chopper 11) When officers arrived, they found a woman apparently shot to death inside a neighbor’s garage. Patrol officers then determined someone in a nearby home may be involved. When they approached the house, officers heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from inside the home. The person inside would not come out. Officers obtained a search warrant and when they went inside they found an adult man deceased. Police standoff in Mansfield (Chopper 11) “This is still an active investigation and detectives are trying to figure out what exactly happened,” police said in a news release. The deceased will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.
MANSFIELD, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

‘Home For The Holidays’ DWI Crackdown Begins In Dallas County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police officers are cracking down on drinking and driving as the holiday season kicks off. Beginning November 24 police will be scattered throughout the city, in frequent DWI hot spots, in an effort to prevent accidents. According to the Dallas DWI Task Force, its predicted that...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

New Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

CHICAGO (WBBM-TV) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down Waukesha Christmas Parade participants, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows the suspect knocking on the door and telling the person who answered that he was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
CBS DFW

82-Year-Old Man Attacked By Dirt Bike, ATV Riders In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – An 82-year-old man was surrounded and assaulted by a group of people riding dirt bikes and ATVs in Boston last Thursday. Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects. The victim, a Brookline man, suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital. He is expected...
NEW BOSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds Flock To Dallas Church For Funeral Of Youngest Astroworld Victim, 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Funeral services for the youngest victim of the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston were held on November 23 in North Texas. The homegoing for 9-year-old for Ezra Blount began at 11:00 a.m. at the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas. (credit: IBOC Media) Ezra and his dad, Treston, went to the festival because his father said his son was a big Travis Scott fan. Treston said he held his son on his shoulders during the concert, but soon after it started their excitement turned to chaos when concertgoers rushed into the space, squeezing tightly into each other. Treston...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
87K+
Followers
17K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy