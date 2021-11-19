ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Joel Klatt predicts hires for major head coaching vacancies

The head coaching carousel is alive and well in college football, and the offseason hasn’t even arrived. With Florida, LSU and USC among the premium jobs open at this point, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he predicted who each of those three teams will hire as their next head coach.
Game Central | Savannah State Women's Basketball vs. Morris College

Savannah State Lady Tigers (0-0) Morris College Hornets (0-0) SAVANNAH, Ga.—Savannah State women's basketball open the 2021 season today with a non-conference game against Morris College. The Lady Tigers return most of the 2020-2021 team this season with a few of additions. Although last fall was cancelled due to COVID,...
College Roundup — Grayson women's basketball tops Paris

Diaka Berete scored 12 of her 19 points as Grayson College defeated Paris Junior College, 68-60, in non-conference action at Vikings Gymnasium. Daiysha Brown added 11 points while Maureen Okoli, Imani Eubanks and Marta Duda all finished with eight points for the Lady Vikings (5-2), who will face Kilgore College in the Collin College Classic on Friday morning. ...
South Carolina unanimous No. 1 in AP women’s hoops poll

South Carolina was the unanimous choice as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll released Tuesday after a dominant win over then-No. 2 UConn. The Gamecocks won the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis women’s championship on Monday in the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the AP poll. The AP decided to hold the […]
Meet assistant Matt Brady, Maryland men’s basketball’s ‘shot doctor’

The Xfinity Center is Maryland men’s basketball assistant coach Matt Brady’s doctor’s office, and the players are his patients. For the past 17 years, Brady has been called the “shot doctor” because of his specialty in fixing players’ shooting form. During Brady’s time in College Park, players like senior guard Eric Ayala and junior forward Donta Scott have become frequent clients with the ...
Penn State, LSU meet in Emerald Coast Classic

LSU (5-0) vs. Penn State (3-1) Emerald Coast Classic , The Arena at NW Florida St, Niceville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: LSU and Penn State will take the floor in the Emerald Coast Classic. Penn State earned an 85-74 win over Cornell in its most recent game, while LSU emerged with an 83-53 blowout win against Belmont in its last outing.
Nicholls St. takes on Southwestern Christian

Southwestern Christian vs. Nicholls State (4-3) David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Nicholls State Colonels are set to battle the Eagles of NAIA program Southwestern Christian. Nicholls State lost 74-63 to Utah Valley in its most recent game. STEPPING UP: Ty Gordon has...
Miami puts streak on line vs W. Illinois

Miami (5-0) vs. Western Illinois (4-2) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Miami looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against Western Illinois. Miami is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Western Illinois lost 72-68 at Eastern Michigan on Wednesday.
Northern Iowa faces tough test vs No. 16 SBU

Northern Iowa (1-3) vs. No. 16 Saint Bonaventure (5-0) Reilly Center, St. Bonaventure, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Saint Bonaventure presents a tough challenge for Northern Iowa. Northern Iowa has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Saint Bonaventure is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.
Mercer goes up against Milligan

Milligan vs. Mercer (2-4) Hawkins Arena, Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Mercer Bears are set to battle the Buffaloes of NAIA school Milligan. Mercer lost 82-58 to Middle Tennessee in its most recent game. SAVVY SENIORS: Mercer’s Felipe Haase, Neftali Alvarez and Jalen Johnson have collectively...
Gardner-Webb faces WCU

Western Carolina (3-3) vs. Gardner-Webb (2-3) Paul Porter Arena, Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina and Gardner-Webb both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams are coming off of victories in their last game. Gardner-Webb earned a 90-78 home win against Columbia International on Wednesday, while Western Carolina won 64-53 at Longwood on Sunday.
NJIT takes on St. John’s

NJIT (2-2) vs. St. John’s (4-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: NJIT and St. John’s both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams won at home in their last game. St. John’s earned a 76-70 win over St. Francis (NY) on Tuesday, while NJIT won 62-54 over Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday.
Spartans topple No. 22 UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis semis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — A.J. Hoggard hit the go-ahead free throws with 30.3 seconds left and Michigan State scored the game’s final nine points to push past No. 22 Connecticut 64-60 in Thursday’s Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals. Gabe Brown scored 16 points for the Spartans (5-1), who blew a...
