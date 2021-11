COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Keep an eye out for something shiny when you're out and about in Colorado Springs, and you might just find yourself with an early Christmas gift. A local resident who calls themselves the "Ugly Sweater Elf" is on a mission to "make a difference in our great community and beyond," The post ‘Ugly Sweater Elf’ placing free gifts in random spots around Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO