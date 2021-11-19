ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

S&P 500 companies mention ‘supply chain’ and ‘inflation’ on earnings calls at highest rate in at least 10 years

By Elisabeth Buchwald
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 70% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter earnings so far this year have mentioned the term “supply...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as fears over new Covid-19 variant grip global markets

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is in a frenzy on Black Friday as stocks around the world tumbled in the face of a new Covid-19 variant. US equities took a dive at the open and continued their downward path Friday morning with the Dow tumbling a whopping 1,000 points. Oil prices were also badly hit.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
WTAJ

US GDP slowed sharply in Q3 but big rebound expected in Q4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy slowed to a modest annual rate of 2.1% in the July-September quarter according to the government’s second read of the data, slightly better than its first estimate. But economists are predicting a solid rebound in the current quarter as long as rising inflation and a recent uptick in COVID […]
BUSINESS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 1,000 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. Health officials in […]
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
John Porcari
Person
Gavin Newsom
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.01% higher to $3,580.41 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $192.67 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.27% higher to $47.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.06 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#S P 500#Price Index#Apu Gomes Afp#Getty Images#Factset#Spx#Butters
InvestorPlace

7 EV Stocks Set to Soar as the Infrastructure Bill Passes

These recent weeks have been very bullish for investors looking at infrastructure stocks. On Nov. 5, the U.S. government passed the much-discussed infrastructure bill. While there appears to be a few wrinkles to iron out before the funding is able to go where it needs to go, this is big news. As a result, it’s boosted EV stocks.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
MarketWatch

Pure Storage stock heads to record after Q3 earnings, raised outlook

Shares of Pure Storage Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Tuesday and headed to a record after the tech company reported fiscal third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations and raised its outlook, saying rising customer demand fueled its performance. Pure Storage said it lost $29 million, or 10 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $74 million, or 28 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 22 cents a share, beating expectations of 12 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $563 million and above FactSet consensus for $531 million. The company raised its fiscal-year 2022 revenue outlook to $2.1 billion. The stock ended the regular trading day down 0.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy