Local fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

Newswise — NEW YORK (November 17, 2021) – Metrix Connect LLC has acquired and completely redesigned AdditiveManufacturing.com, continuing its mission to serve the AM community with resources and content. More than 100 advisors who are experts in AM/3D printing and represent multiple industries and technologies have been instrumental in helping Metrix, an ASME Company, develop and curate content and resources for the site. The revamped site showcases the latest technology, facilitates professional connections through events, webinars, and its technology network, and offers opportunities for community members to contribute expertise, participate in forums, and get involved in AM/3D printing standards development. Advisors comprise industry experts from companies including Baker Hughes, BMW, Boeing, Mayo Clinic, Stryker, and more.
