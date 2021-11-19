ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local fintech firm acquired by money guru Dave Ramsey's company

By Elise Franco
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
A local fintech startup focused on easing the pain of paying back student loans was acquired this week by Ramsey Solutions, owned by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. Apay Financial was founded in 2019 by Blake Wood and Owen Brady, who met while working together at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:...

