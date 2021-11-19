4 Suspended In Asbury Park Football Coach's Trespassing Incident: Report

Asbury Park High School's head football coach has been officially removed from that job amid an investigation, NJ Advance Media reports.

The school board voted to remove Nick Famularo Thursday night, the outlet said.

Additionally, Athletic Director Mark Gerbino, assistant football coach Lamar Davenport and Matt Ardizzone, a teacher and head wrestling coach have been placed on administrative leave with pay effective Nov. 8, NJ.com says.

Earlier this month, Famularo was found half-naked trespassing at the high school’s football stadium with a woman, local police confirmed

Two officers on the scene said they found human feces on a rug and vomit on some of the football jerseys in the locker room.

