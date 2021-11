Susie and Tony Troxler will celebrate their first Thanksgiving this year as parents, and they are doing so at the age of 50 and 61, respectively. Susie Troxler, a psychologist in High Point, North Carolina, gave birth to their daughter, Lily Antonia Troxler, on Sept. 29, 2021, after just over a decade of trying to get pregnant. Susie Troxler said that for both she and her husband, seeking fertility help was not something they considered, simply because they did not know what options existed.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO