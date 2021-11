This recipe comes from chef, cookbook author, and host of the podcast Eat with Your Ears, Cal Peternell's new book Burnt Toast and Other Disasters. "For meatballs, I find ground turkey is one of the most flavorful ways to go, especially with a bit of pork thrown in the mix," he says of the meatballs, which make for a great sandwich base or easy appetizer. Peternell's most recent book lays out tips and tricks to revive kitchen mistakes. He says, "This recipe makes good use of the simple, essential box grater. By grating and sautéing the mushrooms and onions, you can give even tired meat the spirit and color it needs for success."

