Law enforcement cracks down on security at Northwest High School after death threat

OPELOUSAS, La.(KLFY)-Northwest High School students in Opelousas were welcomed on campus with on-site security checks when they arrived on campus Friday morning.

According to sheriff Bobby Guidroz students are going through strict security throughout the entire day.

All students were checked at the door and will be checked throughout the school day.

Deputies will monitor classrooms and hallways, and the schools resource officer will scout the campus the entire day.

News ten reached out to the community the day the news broke that a death threat was written on the boys bathroom stall reading “I’m going to kill everybody in Northwest” signed with today’s date.

Eric Williams of Opelousas says although threats are never a good idea, the motive behind the message may not have been to physically harm anyone, but to get someone’s attention.

“It t could be a kid getting bullied. It could be a kid that said enough is enough.

Out: we just never know in these times what these children are going through, explained Williams”

Sheriff Guidroz says his office has not investigated a school threat in about a year.

The school is still under investigation.

The suspect has not been identified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.