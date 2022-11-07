ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We've Narrowed Down the 12 Best UGG Slipper Styles for Holiday Gift-Giving 2022—and Some Are On Sale Now

By Michelle Vitiello
Parade
Parade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKTIm_0d2798NO00

Christmas shopping just got easier! Instead of spending hours researching different gift ideas for each of your family members, why not get everyone a pair of slippers?! UGG is one of the most well-known and reputable brands when it comes to the slipper department for their high-quality and comfort for nearly 50 years now. And they've updated their signature best-selling style slippers whether they're the sling-backs, moccasins or clogs.

With fresh new colors and designs for 2022, you'll be sure to find a brand new pair of UGGS whether it's for your husband, yourself or your children. So read on the discover the 12 best UGG slippers for each person in the family and make your holiday shopping a breeze! Here are the best UGG slippers for men, women, teenagers, and comfortable UGG slippers for kids.

The Best UGG Slippers

Best UGG Slippers for Men

1. Scuff Logo for Men, $100 at UGG

UGG's bestselling men's slipper, the Scuff Logo, comes in black with red (shown above), chestnut with espresso brown, or classic blue with white. The color-contrasting UGG logo embroidery detailing is what makes this slipper a popular pick. By the way, it's super comfy with a suede upper, sheepskin insole and wool lining. Sizes are selling out fast so hurry and snag him a pair before it's too late! Scuff Logo for Men, $100 at UGG

2. Tasman Slipper for Men, $100 at UGG

With 5k+ reviews on UGG, the Men's Tasman Slipper is rated at 4.8/5-stars. "My husband absolutely loves them!" shares a recent customer. The durable, lightweight outsole makes and easy slip-on silhouette are the reasons why the Tasman Slipper is men's favorite shoe to wear when heading to work, running errands or hanging out on the weekends. This UGG outdoor slipper for men is available in 11 colors including this neutral dark gray and comes in sizes 7-18. Tasman Slipper for Men, $100 at UGG

3. Fluff You Slipper, $100 at UGG

We love this burnt olive shade in the UGG Fluff You Slipper, but it also comes in six other colors like classic black and grey as well as eye-popping red and orange. This sandal style slipper has exposed fluff and it feels just as comfy as it looks with an insole of cozy UGGplush wool blend and soft sheepskin. Fluff You Slipper, $100 at UGG

Best UGG Slippers for Women

4. Tazz Slipper for Women, $120 at UGG

Slippers usually aren't the prettiest shoes in our closets, but not that's not the case with UGG's Tazz Slipper. The 1.5" platform sole makes this a particularly flattering slipper because it gives you an extra lift, plus boosted comfort. Designed with the rich suede exterior in either chestnut or black, these women's slippers are lined with signature UGGplush wool blend. But take note: this year, the chestnut style is so popular it's sold out. Tazz Slipper for Women, $120 at UGG

5. Scuffita Panther Print Slipper for Women, $61.40 at Zappos

If you're shopping for a woman who's trendy, you'll want to purchase this fashionable panther print slipper for $100 at UGG. The Scuffita house slipper in sizes 5-12 has a printed sheepskin upper, fluffy cross-straps, rich suede overlays and molded rubber outsole. She'll love pairing these slippers with her favorite robe or loungewear this winter. Scuffita Panther Print Slipper for Women, $61.40 at Zappos

6. Scuffette II Metallic Sparkle Slipper for Women, $64.97 at Zappos

Unlike some frumpy slippers, these women's slip-on are extra glamorous! The Scuffertte II Metallic Sparkle Slipper is made of shimmering metallic leather in gold, bronze or gunmetal with a sheepskin collar. "Soft" and "warm" are the words reviewers use to describe this plush pair. Scuffette II Metallic Sparkle Slipper for Women, $64.97 at Zappos

Best UGG Slippers for Teens

7. Tasman Slipper for Girls, $100 on Amazon

For the girly girl in your family whether it's your daughter or niece, here's a pretty pink pair of slippers teen girls will adore. How cute would they look with a pair of boyfriend jeans and an oversized sweater?! The Tasman Slipper is a bestseller on UGG and comes in a variety of seven colors, including our favorite pink rose shown above. Lined with plush sheepskin and upcycled wool, you can bet she will be cozy in these soft suede shoes wherever she goes. Tasman Slipper for Teen Girls, $100 on Amazon

8. Fluff It Pop Slipper for Teen Boys, $76.99

Teen boys live in their slippers, so elevate his slipper game and get him these cool-looking Flutt It Pop Slippers. The contrast UGG logo is printed on the exposed fluff and UGG graphic logo on the strap makes these a stylish slipper choice for teen boys. It comes in sizes 3 - 18 and has an adjustable instep strap with easy hook-and-loop closures for the perfect fit. Fluff It Pop Slipper for Teen Boys, $76.99

9. Funkette Slipper for Teen Girls, $85 at UGG

You can bet your teen girl will love this playful purple ruby color if her wardrobe consists of bright colors. The gorgeous fuchsia hue also makes a transitional shoe from winter to springtime. And if you don't think purple is her color, you can opt for classic chestnut or black. With a 1" retro-style platform sole and plush sheepskin collar, this slip-on makes a statement with any outfit regardless of the color you choose. Funkette Slipper for Teen Girls, $85 at UGG

Best UGG Slippers for Kids

10. Fluff Yeah Clog for Kids, $75 at UGG

We all know kids can't have enough slippers, which is why we included this clog style that's different than the rest. "I brought this pair for my granddaughter," says a 5-star reviewer on UGG. "She loves them!" Customers say the closed-toe Fluff Yeah Clog for kids ages 6 - 10 years tends to run a little big, so it's a smart idea to size down. Grab a pair of these popular sheepskin shoes within natural, rock rose or black for $75.00 and surprise her this Christmas! Fluff Yeah Clog for Kids, $75 at UGG

11. Cozy II UGG Logo for Kids, $48.99 at UGG

The perfect UGG slipper for playtime is the kids' Cozy II UGG Logo Slipper because they have ultra-light outsoles and won't weigh her down when she's running around. Your little one will look adorable wearing these functional slip-ons with rubberized graphic print and sheepskin collar in black or redwood. Cozy II UGG Logo for Kids, $48.99 at UGG

12. Dakota Spots Moccasin for Kids, $70 on Amazon

This isn't just any moccasin-inspired slipper. The Dakota Spots Moccasin for kids has unique metallic rainbow spots and a dainty suede bow, so they're that much cuter! Seriously, just imagine how precious she'll look in these $70.00 plush sparkly slippers. The super cute pair have a flexible rubber sole like all UGG slippers and have the signature UGGplush lining for added comfort and warmth. Dakota Spots Moccasin for Kids, $70 on Amazon

Up next... check out the UGGs that will be on sale this Black Friday 2022.

