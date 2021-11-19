ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Maine Democrat stands alone, again, in opposing Biden bill

By DAVID SHARP
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hAuf_0d27925200
FILE - Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, speaks at Acadia National Park, June 18, 2021, in Winter Harbor, Maine. Golden on Friday, Nov. 19, voted against an expansive social and environment bill that President Joe Biden hailed as “another giant step forward” for the country. After casting the only Democratic vote against the legislation Friday, Golden blasted the bill as drafted and reiterated that he won't support what he described as a $280 billion tax break for millionaires. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine is bucking his party again, voting Friday against an expansive social and environment bill that President Joe Biden hailed as “another giant step forward” for the country.

After casting the only Democratic vote against the legislation, Golden blasted the bill and said he won’t support what he described as a $280 billion tax break for millionaires.

“I don’t think people should accept things like this as the price of doing business,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

This isn’t the first time Golden has stood alone, at least among Democrats, in voting against one of Biden’s top priorities. He was the sole Democrat in Congress to oppose the Biden administration’s $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief package in March, which he said was “too big, too fast” and contributed to creeping inflation. “I’ll stand by that vote, too,” he said.

It’s all part of a delicate political balancing act for Golden, a Marine Corps veteran who serves an increasingly conservative district in rural Maine. His district, which covers almost four-fifths of Maine’s land area, voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 even as it sent Golden to Congress for a second term. Republicans have made it a top target as they try to win back the House in next year’s election.

His decision to break ranks on Biden’s bill attracted some Twitter scorn Friday. A few critics called him a DINO, or “Democrat in Name Only.”

Golden shrugged off the criticism. He said he’s worried not for himself, but for Democrats at large if they want to hold onto their congressional majorities in the midterm elections.

His said his opposition to Biden’s bill centered on the state and local tax deduction, where a $10,000 cap would be raised to $80,000. He said 88% of millionaires would get an average tax break of $17,000 while little more than 1% of benefits would go to people making less than $100,000. These people would get back $20 or $30 under the provision, he said.

That’s not the sort of thing Democrats should support, Golden said.

“Sometimes the truth hurts,” he said.

The good news, he said, is that the bill will be revised in the Senate. He said he expects those negotiations will produce a final version of the bill that he can support.

Golden noted that Biden has vowed for months that the overall proposal would be funded by rich people who don’t pay their share in taxes.

“We need to deliver on that,” he said.

—-

Sharp reported from Portland, Maine.

Comments / 50

the guy next door
6d ago

at least this politician understands who his constituents are, and knows him voting for this would be a nail in the coffin for his chances of being reelected

Reply(1)
18
Mariah ODonal
6d ago

I don't like most of his policy views but I like this one! good for him not caving to the swamps demands. for now.

Reply(1)
9
Mitzi Menard
6d ago

Thank you, Sir! At least you have the balls to take a stand for America. 👏👏👏

Reply(2)
20
Related
The Associated Press

Hondurans weary of corruption look for change in election

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — For many Hondurans, Sunday’s election will be about stripping power from a party whose successive administrations are widely seen as having deepened corruption and driven tens of thousands to flee the country, many toward the United States. Expelling President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party after 12...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Tax Bill#Maine#Republicans#Democratic#The Associated Press#Congress#Marine Corps#House#Twitter#Dino
The Associated Press

South Carolina abortion appellate hearing moved to January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year. Oral arguments in the case had originally been planned for next month, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has rescheduled them for the last week in January, according to an order from the court. Earlier this week, attorneys for the state also requested that the case be heard toward the end of that week, due to a scheduling conflict.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Associated Press

Residents place moratorium on quarries near Sebago Lake

SEBAGO, Maine (AP) — Residents of a Maine town have voted to enact a moratorium that stops development of new quarries along one of the state’s most beloved lakes. Sebago’s moratorium also bans gravel pits and mines on the shores of Sebago Lake. Town Manager Michele Bukoveckas told the Portland Press Herald that the moratorium would remain in effect for at least half a year.
SEBAGO, ME
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

662K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy