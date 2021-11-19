ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Lions' Boyle 'In Line To Start,' Goff Missed Third Straight Practice

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCgo0_0d2791CJ00

The Lions' starting quarterback against Cleveland on Sunday is still up in the air as Jared Goff misses his third consecutive practice.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tim Boyle is "in line to start."

Dan Campbell had updated reporters about Goff's status earlier on Friday, saying he would throw but added that the team is prepared to start Boyle, per Detroit Free Press's Dave Birkett.

Goff is dealing with a lingering oblique injury this season, which will likely force him to miss his first start of the season. If Boyle does take the first snap on Sunday, it'll be his first career start at quarterback.

This is Boyle's first season with the Lions after spending the last three with the Packers. He took first-team reps on Wednesday and Thursday, and was working with the No. 1 unit yet again during the open portion of Friday's practice.

In his NFL career, Boyle has only completed three-of-four for 15 yards in 11 appearances with Green Bay.

