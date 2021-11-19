ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police search for driver in hit-and-run that killed 68-year-old man

By Wwj Newsroom
 6 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police need help finding a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian last weekend on the city’s west side.

Investigators say at 68-year-old man was crossing West Chicago near Shaefer just after 6 p.m. on Sunday when he was hit by a light blue Ford Taurus.

The driver didn’t stop, and continued driving east away from the scene. The man later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

