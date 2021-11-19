ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Living for Latex! Christina Aguilera Serves Up a Sexy Style at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards

By Samantha Holender
 6 days ago
Christina Aguilera NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Sexy style! Christina Aguilera turned up the heat at the 2021 Latin Grammys on Thursday, November 18, arriving in latex dress that was all about the edge.

With massive puff sleeves, a low cut neckline and skin-hugging silhouette, the 40-year-old singer dominated the red carpet. And while her dress certainly gave fans a lot to obsess over, it was her fiery auburn hue that kicked things into overdrive.

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer hit the carpet with long, fiery strands that were styled in a half-up, half-up down ‘do thanks to hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

While the red hot hue goes along with her hair color in her new music video, “Somos Nada,” the show-stopping color is quite the switch up from her style the evening prior.

Christina Aguilera Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For the Latin Recording Academy’s 2021 Person of the Year Gala, Aguilera rocked her classic, platinum blonde tone with a deep side part. She stuck with the whole dominatrix style vibe however, wearing a Mugler ensemble complete with leather pants and a cleavage-baring blazer.

Regardless of hair color, fans are thrilled to see the The Voice judge back on a red carpet. “She is shinning it’s her MOMENT. Christina Aguilera deserves everything,” a person captioned a photo of the star, while another user added: “SHE BROUGHT THE DRAMA AND THE WIG!”

Some went on to draw comparisons between her current ensembles and the low rise, sequin set she wore to the 2000 Latin Grammys, noting that she aged “like fine wine.”

Sexy style is par for the course for the pop star, who put a lot of early 2000s trends on the map. And, according to a recent interview with InStyle, she’s rooting for a handful of them to make a comeback, contrary to popular opinion.

“I know low rise is coming back and the under-the-boob moments are coming back strong. It’s really nice to look back and to recognize a lot of these moments,” she said in a November interview, noting that it’s nice to see some of the “iconic moments” have stood “the test of time.”

“I love looking at that and seeing that I spread some joy in people’s lives in that way and being fashion-forward and experimental. I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I felt as an artists and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion,” she added.

cbslocal.com

See Who Won At The Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 18: Colombian singer Juliana Velasquez poses with her Latin GRAMMY Award for Best New Artist in the press room during the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 18, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic) (CNN) —...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Takes a Red Carpet Risk in Lacy Black Outfit and Sky-High Sandals at LACMA Gala

Billie Eilish took a sheer risk in a daring look at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles. The “Happier Than Ever” musician hit the red carpet in a daring Gucci ensemble, featuring a black faux-fur coat. The star’s outerwear was worn over a sheer top embroidered with Gucci’s double G logo, as well as a white silk bra trimmed with black floral lace. Eilish continued her sleek streak with a sparkly black floral lace midi skirt, worn over Gucci logo tights. Her loom was complete with gold earrings and a delicate gold choker. For footwear, Eilish posed in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PennLive.com

How to watch the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards tonight (11/18/21): time, channel, free live stream

The Latin Recording Academy has announced more performers for the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards that will air on Nov. 18. Performers include past Latin Grammy winners Rubén Blades, Nella and Ozuna, who are also current nominees, along with Paula Arenas, Danna Paola and C. Tangana as well as Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Calibre 50, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales.
MUSIC
grammy.com

Rubén Blades Wins Album Of The Year | 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards

Rubén Blades won the Latin GRAMMY for Album of the Year at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs Awards for Salswing!, his latest project with Roberto Delgado & Orquesta. They bested fellow nominees Pablo Alborán, Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Nana Caymmi, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, Natalia Lafourcade, and C. Tangana. The...
MUSIC
AFP

Key nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, which will be handed out January 31 in Los Angeles. This year the Recording Academy, the body behind the gala, expanded the top four categories from eight nominees to 10, offering music's brightest even more chances at Grammy gold.
LOS ANGELES, CA
