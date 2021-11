(The Sanctuary, E17. 18 November 2021. EFG LJF. Review by Rosa Sawer) Venezuelan-born and London-based musician Luzmira Zerpa brought all the zeal and passion of Latin America to the intimate space of The Sanctuary in Walthamstow. Her performance was shaped around the Tamunangue, a traditional South American folk dance. The audience was willingly swept along to take a fascinating journey through the cultural history of Venezuela. According to Zerpa, the traditional Tamunangue would usually last the entire evening, so to give us such a feeling of immersion in just an hour and a half was always going to be a challenge, but one which she comfortably achieved.

