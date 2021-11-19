ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Spanish-speaking chatbot available for WIC Clients

By Nathan Giese
Plainview Daily Herald
 6 days ago

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) now offers a Spanish-speaking chatbot to those that receive WIC services. The chatbot, called Maya, provides information in Spanish...

