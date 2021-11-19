Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

This week sees the release of X-Force: Killshot, a 33-page one-shot written, drawn, and inked by artist Rob Liefeld. Liefeld, who created Cable, Deadpool, and the X-Force team itself, is no stranger to coming back to revisit the characters, but this time is a little different. Killshot picks up some ideas from earlier Liefeld stories, as well as playing with the time-travel and strategic genius aspects of Cable that are so often forgotten by other creative teams. That means seeing generations of X-Force teams, numerous characters, a few iterations of Deadpool, a few iterations of Cable, and lots of huge -- we mean huge -- guns.
