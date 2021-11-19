ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

By AIPT
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters he introduced three decades ago to tell a brand-new adventure featuring these hard-hitting heroes! In this special issue, the...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: S.W.O.R.D. #10

STATION DOWN! As Storm battles the Lethal Legion on Mars, there are explosive problems on the Peak—as the mole in S.W.O.R.D. is revealed! Meanwhile, Wiz Kid and Cable find themselves face-to-face with the one foe they never expected! And where is Abigail Brand?. Written by: Al Ewing. Art by: Jacopo...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Darkhold: Wasp #1

INTRODUCING THE IRREDEEMABLE WASP! Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel writing debut with a story that will make you shrink in fear! Bidden to draw forth five archetypal heroes, the Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne as “the artist” – the hero whose ingenuity and strength of will could prove the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon. To enter Chthon’s dimension and face his darkness head-on, the Wasp read from the ill-fated Darkhold text…and it drove her insane. Now her entire life is subject to question. Janet is no stranger to mental illness; she spent years trying to redeem ex-husband Hank Pym despite his violent breakdowns. But now, she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back. Bellaire brings you the most twisted comic you’ll read this year!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Moon Knight #5

Moon Knight’s hidden enemy is revealed—but revealed is not the same as caught, and he soon finds masks beneath masks as he hunts his way after his new nemesis. At the same time, Dr. Andrea Sterman pierces Moon Knight’s own mask and, for the first time, gets some honest answers.
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Kang the Conqueror #4

Unstoppable force meets immovable object as Nathaniel Richards’ mission to change his timeline slams into a horrible inevitability: the tragic fate of Kang’s great love, Ravonna Renslayer. Can young Kang avert catastrophe and find his way to a better future? Or is he doomed to repeat the same cycle of tragedy and violence for all eternity?
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Liefeld
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Black Panther Legends #2

FOLLOW YOUNG T’CHALLA AS HE CONTINUES ON HIS HERO’S JOURNEY – AND MEETS THE LEGENDARY STORM!. Three years after the death of his father, T’Challa continues his preparations to one day ascend the throne. After being rescued from poachers by a girl named Ororo who can control storms, he stays with her for a little while, meeting the other families she’s been helping – and learning that he, and Wakanda, could be doing better by their neighbors. But threats back home are building, and they will not be so easily dealt with! Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Spider-Woman #17

LIGHTS! CAMERA! ACTION! Jess is still recovering from the epic showdown with her brother, Aeternum. She decides to visit her friend, stuntwoman Lindsay McCabe, on set. But wait… Those assassins aren’t in the movie! And they’re after Lindsay! AN ALL-NEW, ALL-ACTION SPIDER-WOMAN ARC STARTS HERE!. LEGACY #112. Written by: Karla...
COMICS
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #16

A DEADLY GAME! DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS have escaped the VERMILLION, but there’s no escaping CRIMSON DAWN: their spies are EVERYWHERE! As DOMINA TAGGE contends with moles within TAGGE CORPORATION and Aphra struggles with the damage inflicted on her by a POWERFUL ARTIFACT, they strike one last bargain… But who can Aphra really trust?
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Wolverine #18

You’ve seen some action in Benjamin Percy’s WOLVERINE, but never quite like this! It’s a life-or-death protection mission as WOLVERINE goes on the run with his friend C.I.A. Agent Jeff Bannister when a secret surveillance device is discovered on Krakoa – and its owners are willing to kill to get it back! But who would go so far as to betray the mutants?
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Preview#Killshot#X Force#Cable
aiptcomics

DC Preview: DC vs. Vampires #2

The war for the very survival of the human race has begun! A mysterious new vampire lord has already put a plan in motion to conquer the Earth, and the first step is—destroy the Justice League! But the World’s Greatest Detective might be Earth’s last hope, and it’s time for the Bat-Family to hunt!
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Flash Vol 5 #776

Doctor Fate arrives to whisk the Flash away to the IN-BETWEEN, a two-dimensional causeway filled with demonic forces. Now it’s up to YOU, the reader, to help the Scarlet Speedster make his way through the dangerous dimension toward his final destination and the beginning of a brand-new adventure!. Flash Vol...
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

Rob Liefeld returns to X-Force to celebrate the team’s 30th anniversary with the release of X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 this Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview for you here courtesy of Marvel Comics…. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic team, creator Rob Liefeld returns to the characters...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Wonder Woman 2021 Annual #1

Since her return from the Sphere of the Gods, Diana has tried her best to reconnect with her past and those she left behind. But now the past is coming for her! It all begins when a mysterious man appears, claiming to know the dark history of the Amazons. Could his claims possibly be true? And what does this mean for our hero’s relationship with those who still rule Themyscira?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Batman The Detective #6

It’s Batman versus Equilibrium in a brutal battle to save every single person the Dark Knight has rescued…ever! The stunning conclusion to the epic series!. Like what we do here at AIPT? Consider supporting us and independent comics journalism by becoming a patron today! In addition to our sincere thanks, you can browse AIPT ad-free, gain access to our vibrant Discord community of patrons and staff members, get trade paperbacks sent to your house every month, and a lot more. Click the button below to get started!
COMICS
ComicBook

Rob Liefeld Reveals Links Between X-Force: Killshot and Some of his Older Marvel Work

This week sees the release of X-Force: Killshot, a 33-page one-shot written, drawn, and inked by artist Rob Liefeld. Liefeld, who created Cable, Deadpool, and the X-Force team itself, is no stranger to coming back to revisit the characters, but this time is a little different. Killshot picks up some ideas from earlier Liefeld stories, as well as playing with the time-travel and strategic genius aspects of Cable that are so often forgotten by other creative teams. That means seeing generations of X-Force teams, numerous characters, a few iterations of Deadpool, a few iterations of Cable, and lots of huge -- we mean huge -- guns.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

X-Men #5, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1, and X-Force: Killshot will be late for some comic shops

Three major Marvel comic books going on sale on November 24 will be a week late for some comic shops and bookstores - and apparently, it's an issue between distributors. Diamond Comic Distributors have notified its client comic shops and bookstores that their copies of X-Men #5, Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1, and X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1 (and all their variant covers) have been delayed one week, with a new on-sale date of December 1.
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Previe: Batman Reptilian #6

Batman and Killer Croc face off against Croc’s murderous offspring in a finale that has to be seen to be believed. The World’s Greatest Detective closes the world’s strangest case in the final issue of Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp’s twisted tale. Batman Reptilian #6. Written by Garth Ennis. Art...
COMICS
aiptcomics

DC Preview: Checkmate #6

The shocking finale to the DC spy event of the year. Everything is revealed…and only one will survive the showdown between Checkmate and Leviathan. Also, who is the Daemon Rose, and why does he have a gun pointed at Superman’s face?. Plus: Mr. King’s identity revealed, as well as the...
COMICS
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE AfterShock Preview: Girls of Dimension 13

Four young women are brought together by a mysterious invitation. They soon learn that the building houses a portal to the other twelve known dimensions, and that a malevolent creature known as Abraxis has bound these dimensions together, enslaving them to his will. But the gatekeeper is missing, and now...
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy