Marvel Preview: X-Force: Killshot Anniversary Special #1

FOLLOW YOUNG T’CHALLA AS HE CONTINUES ON HIS HERO’S JOURNEY – AND MEETS THE LEGENDARY STORM!. Three years after the death of his father, T’Challa continues his preparations to one day ascend the throne. After being rescued from poachers by a girl named Ororo who can control storms, he stays with her for a little while, meeting the other families she’s been helping – and learning that he, and Wakanda, could be doing better by their neighbors. But threats back home are building, and they will not be so easily dealt with! Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO