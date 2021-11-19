ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Hangin' with the Boys: See What He's Got

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The boys discuss Connor McGovern taking over at left guard and what...

www.dallascowboys.com

Comments / 0

 

Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Raiders game ball: It was hard to settle on a Dallas player for the award

The Dallas Cowboys turned in another disappointing performance, this time in a 36-33 overtime loss on Thanksgiving to the Las Vegas Raiders. While the Cowboys did score 33 points on the game, 14 came in the fourth quarter and it felt like they left opportunities on the field throughout the game that could have changed the dynamic totally. The defense, unlike last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, fell apart continuously, notably from big plays and costly penalties. Even the special teams had it’s own issues that included a missed extra point and field goal.
Mick Shots: Time To Rebound

Mick Shots: Time To Rebound

First, the highly anticipated injury report, who's in and who soon will be in. Then a tribute to the memory of Markus Paul, Cowboys strength and conditioning coach who passed away exactly a year ago this Thanksgiving Day. Then the importance of the offensive line, receivers getting off man coverage and of course picks and picks to click.
Dallas Sports Focus

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

