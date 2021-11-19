Israel returns wrong body to family of slain Palestinian

“Sanction.” “Boycott.” “Cancel.” “Expel.” “Reject.”. These five words encapsulate the methods and approach of the Palestinian solidarity movement in Western countries. Theirs is the politics of snarling censure and immovable doctrine, in which softer notions like peace, inclusivity, compromise and diversity have no place. If you don’t agree that the Palestinians are the victims of a wrong unprecedented in history, if you don’t believe that every act of violence is a positive expression of their national struggle, or if you advocate for anything less than the liberation of Palestine in its entirety – “from the river to the sea,” as the slogan has it – then there is no place in that solidarity movement for you either.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 9 DAYS AGO