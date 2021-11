Excerpted from “PNW Veg” by Kim O’Donnel. Although it eats like a grain, wild rice is actually the seed of an ancient aquatic grass that is native to the Great Lakes region and Ontario. It is considered a sacred food among the Chippewa Indian tribe. Both aromatic and nutty, these shiny black seeds make a wonderful gluten-free alternative to bread stuffing. For this recipe, I like to season the wild rice with a chile oil that comes together in about 20 minutes. It’s OK if you opt out of the chile oil, but in its place I recommend an olive oil infused with citrus fruit.

