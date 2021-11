Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. It’s quite possible that the best baked potato you ever had was at a steak house. Maybe it just had butter, salt and freshly ground black pepper – or maybe it was loaded with sour cream, shredded cheese, bacon and green onion. Either way, it probably had crackly-crisp thin and unbelievably fluffy inside. What’s the best way to achieve said baked potato perfection? There are a few specific tips and steps you should follow; we’ve outlined them here.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO