Greene County, OH

Funeral arrangements announced for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer

By WHIO Staff
 6 days ago
GREENE COUNTY — Funeral and visitation services have been announced for Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, who died unexpectedly earlier this week.

A visitation will be held at Xenia Nazarene, 1204 W. Second St., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Cedarville University Dixon Ministry Center at 251 N. Main St. with a burial to follow at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.

Fischer, 65, passed away after suffering a medical emergency around 9 p.m. Tuesday while attending a conference in Sandusky, a spokesperson for the department said Tuesday night.

“We all lost a very good leader and good friend,” said Greene County Acting Sheriff Scott Anger. “He was the glue that kept the collaborations in the county going.”

“We’re all shocked at what’s happened over the last day,” Anger said, saying the Fischer’s death will leave “a void we’ll never be able to fill.”

Fischer graduated from Fairborn High School in 1974, according to his LinkedIn page.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Capitol University in criminal justice, then got a master’s degree from Tiffin University in criminal justice administration.

Fischer was a Xenia Police Officer for 20 years, from 1983 to 2003.

He became the Greene County Sheriff in 2003 and held that position for the past 18 years.

©2021 Cox Media Group

