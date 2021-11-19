ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Northwest Ohio man hit, killed while putting gas in disabled SUV

 6 days ago

EDON, Ohio (WANE) – A man is dead after he was hit while filling up his SUV which had run out of gas Friday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just after 6:15 a.m. emergency crews were sent to S.R. 107 just east of S.R. 49, three minutes east of the Indiana-Ohio state line, on reports of a crash.

Officials report that Nathan A. Gamble, 33, of Montpelier, Ohio was attempting to put gas in his disabled 2005 GMC Envoy when he was hit by a westbound 2009 Dodge Dakota. The Dodge was driven by Craig A. Kaiser, 66, of Edon, Ohio.

Driver crashes into parked semi, dies on I-65 in east Indiana

Gamble was pronounced dead at the scene by the Williams County Coroner.

Kaiser was not injured. Officials said that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.

