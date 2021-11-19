Poll: Should Texas sign Freddie Freeman

As was expected when the Braves didn’t iron out an extension with Freddie Freeman, he’s testing the market and engaging in discussions with other teams:. There’s no big shock the Yankees are meeting with Freeman’s camp. They have a need at first base and have the money to spend. Freeman would be a pretty good fit for New York. Even though he is one of the best hitters in the league when he sprays the ball across the diamond, he should get a few extra home runs with the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Still, I don’t think accolades are at the top Freeman’s mind. He already has an MVP and a World Series ring. Security and playing somewhere he’s comfortable are likely his top priorities.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO