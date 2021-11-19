ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Poll: Should Texas sign Freddie Freeman

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Talking Chop

Braves News: Freddie Freeman sets price range for upcoming contract

It’s no secret that the Braves need to re-sign Freddie Freeman. The only question is the cost. Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial offer of 5 years for $135 million. The free agent is seeking a deal closer to $200 million and a projected 6 years. Re-signing Freeman at that price...
MLB
FanSided

3 Freddie Freeman destinations that would break Braves fans’ hearts

It remains unclear where Freddie Freeman will end up, but one thing is clear: there are no worse places for Braves fans to see him than these 3 teams. Although Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman rejected the Braves’ initial extension offer of five years for $135 million, it doesn’t mean that he rejected the prospect of returning to Atlanta.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees make free agent push to steal Freddie Freeman from Braves

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly being courted by the New York Yankees in free agency as his future in Atlanta remains uncertain. In Atlanta, there is no World Series win without Freddie Freeman. The renowned first baseman and left-handed hitter is walking into free agency in the best possible situation: a 2021 World Series champion and a 2020 NL MVP.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Here is the “issue” between the Braves and Freddie Freeman

According to Jon Heyman, the Braves and Freddie Freeman are still expected to get a deal done, but there remains a point of contention:. This is a bit puzzling, I don’t think Freeman’s play-style and position will cause any steep decline in his play. We’ve seen players like Joey Votto perform at a high level at 38 years old, and I think Freeman will stave off decline more effectively. Freeman doesn’t have to have the home run going to be in a groove — he can spray the ball to all parts of the park and get on base at a high level, as can Joey Votto. I’m even comfortable with seven years for Freeman.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB hot stove rumors: Yankees showing interest in Freddie Freeman

As we count down the days until the CBA expires, there's still some action on the MLB rumor mill. We'll get to that in a second. First, there was a big signing that happened Monday morning. Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodríguez inked a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers as the club looks to turn the corner and put the rebuild in the rearview mirror.
MLB
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Freddie Freeman has rejected a five-year offer from the Braves

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today (Reader Beware), Freddie Freeman has set a price range and turned down one contract from the Braves:. rejecting Atlanta’s five-year, $135 million offer, and. seeking closer to a six-year, $200 million deal. Yet,. you couldn’t find a soul who believes Freeman won’t. be...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

How far apart are Freddie Freeman and the Braves?

“You couldn’t find a soul who believes [Freddie] Freeman won’t be returning to Atlanta,” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale writes about the general consensus around the GM Meetings this week. Despite this widespread expectation that Freeman and the Braves will eventually work out a new contract, that certainty can’t be at a full 100 percent, considering that the two sides weren’t able to agree to an extension before Freeman reached free agency.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
FanSided

Austin Riley Finishes 7th in NL MVP Race; Freddie Freeman 9th

The NL MVP award was given out and based on voting, and Atlanta Braves players Austin Riley finished in 7th place while Freddie Freeman finished 9th. The Atlanta Braves had two top-10 finished for the NL MVP award. Austin Riley finished in 7th place, while 2020 MVP Freddie Freeman finished 9th.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees keeping tabs on Freddie Freeman in free agency

The New York Yankees have reportedly been in contact with Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and his agent. Freddie Freeman is one of the best left-handed hitters in the game and arguably the best first baseman in baseball. He’s coming off a World Series in which he won the first of his career.
MLB
NJ.com

Braves beat writer pumps the brakes on Freddie Freeman-Yankees rumors

Yes, former Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman signing with the New York Yankees sounds like a great idea in theory. After all, the Yankees have a need at first base and Freeman has the bat and glove necessary to star at Yankee Stadium. But MLB.com Atlanta beat writer Mark Bowman...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Espn#Atlanta#Fangraphs
Talking Chop

Braves News: Is no news good news in regards to Freddie Freeman?

When the Atlanta Braves reported to Spring Training in 2021, the thinking was that they wouldn’t break camp without having a new longterm extension in place with Freddie Freeman. Spring Training ended with no deal and so did the regular season. Inexplicably, Freeman is now a free agent and is free to sign with any team which is a chilling thought to Braves fans, especially coming off of a World Series win.
MLB
Talking Chop

What the Freddie Freeman contract could look like

It’s the number one question on every Atlanta Braves fan’s mind…. To the surprise of absolutely no one, it’s the one question I’ve fielded the most. And that’s been going on for a while now. So, at the risk of opening myself up to a line of thought and an...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sportstalkatl.com

Braves Report: Yankees have had discussions with Freddie Freeman

As was expected when the Braves didn’t iron out an extension with Freddie Freeman, he’s testing the market and engaging in discussions with other teams:. There’s no big shock the Yankees are meeting with Freeman’s camp. They have a need at first base and have the money to spend. Freeman would be a pretty good fit for New York. Even though he is one of the best hitters in the league when he sprays the ball across the diamond, he should get a few extra home runs with the short porch at Yankee Stadium. Still, I don’t think accolades are at the top Freeman’s mind. He already has an MVP and a World Series ring. Security and playing somewhere he’s comfortable are likely his top priorities.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy