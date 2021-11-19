ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS to Close Hundreds of Stores

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVS is planning to close hundreds of its stores. The pharmacy chain says it will close 300 locations each year, for...

www.wfxb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

CVS Reveals Plans to Shut Down Hundreds of Stores in Next 3 Years

CVS Health runs one of the biggest pharmacy chains in the United States. Your town probably has one or two of them. They’re usually a stone’s throw away from Walgreens, their biggest competitors. Right now, customers can choose one of these convenient locations and pick up their prescriptions, buy a few snacks, get treats for the kids, and get vaccinated. However, the pharmacy chain plans to cut down on the number of brick and mortar stores in the coming years.
BUSINESS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: UM System mandates COVID vaccines for employees; CVS to close hundreds of stores

Under pressure from the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted Thursday to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees of the statewide system. The decision was a reversal of a previous vote and will affect up to 1,250 employees, who will have until Jan. 4 to complete vaccination. In other health care news, CVS Health announced Thursday it’s closing hundreds of stores across the U.S. over the next three years. The pharmacy chain, which has more than 200 stores in Missouri, cited population change and shifts in consumer behavior for the decision. As CVS eyes major operational changes, another company with a big Missouri presence has signaled it plans to stay the course. Bayer, the German drug and chemical maker, announced it does not plan to break up into three separate companies — focused on pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health, respectively — despite pressure from investors and a recent trend of other large conglomerates splitting up. Said Bayer CEO Werner Baumann: “What’s right for one company is not necessarily the right thing for the other company.”
MISSOURI STATE
chronicle99.com

SNAP Benefits: See If The Payments Will Increase After Thanksgiving

The U.S. Citizens are likely to receive a hike in the social security benefits with the arrival of Thanksgiving. According to an online article published by MARCA on November 24, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is available to most families and individuals who satisfy the program’s income requirements. The amount of SNAP benefits a family receives is determined by their income and certain expenses.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
wfxb.com

WalletHub Names the Retailers with Best Black Friday Discounts

If you’re planning on hunting for deals this Friday, WalletHub has come up with a list of retailers that will have the best discounts! The finance company analyzed 5,000 deals from Black Friday ads and say the top five with the largest discounts are Macy’s, JC Penney’s, Belk, Kohl’s and Office Max. All five are offering discounts at 40 percent or more.
SHOPPING
wfxb.com

Shop Like a Pro with These Black Friday Tips!

Gear up for Black Friday with these tips that will have you shopping like a pro! Check prices now and make note of them. This will give you more confidence in the offers you see Friday. Some retailers are offering those deals now so consider going ahead getting them now. If there’s a product you’re looking for, don’t over look the stores where you might not normally shop. For example, if you are looking for a good deal on an Echo, of course you’d check Amazon but stores like Walmart, Staples, Best buy, Kohls, Macy’s could have it on sale as well. Be sure to make note of any restrictions, including deals that run until a certain time or on a certain day. like those doorbusters.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy