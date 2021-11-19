CVS to Close Hundreds of Stores

Under pressure from the Biden administration’s federal vaccine mandate, the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted Thursday to require COVID-19 vaccination for all employees of the statewide system. The decision was a reversal of a previous vote and will affect up to 1,250 employees, who will have until Jan. 4 to complete vaccination. In other health care news, CVS Health announced Thursday it’s closing hundreds of stores across the U.S. over the next three years. The pharmacy chain, which has more than 200 stores in Missouri, cited population change and shifts in consumer behavior for the decision. As CVS eyes major operational changes, another company with a big Missouri presence has signaled it plans to stay the course. Bayer, the German drug and chemical maker, announced it does not plan to break up into three separate companies — focused on pharmaceuticals, crop science and consumer health, respectively — despite pressure from investors and a recent trend of other large conglomerates splitting up. Said Bayer CEO Werner Baumann: “What’s right for one company is not necessarily the right thing for the other company.”

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO