Kevin McCarthy Gives Longest House Floor Speech Ever but, Build Back Back Better Passes

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stalled floor action on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” bill with a record breaking speech last night. The California republican started...

www.wfxb.com

Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
blogforarizona.net

Joy Reid: Manchin And Sinema Think GQP Must Be Asked For Permission

“That’s right. She [Sinema] and West Virginia senator Joe Manchin still think that the Republican Party – the party that lied about the 2020 election, gerrymandered congressional districts, and put in place laws that would overturn elections – that they must be asked for their permission for Democrats to take action to protect our democracy. As if they will ever give it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

House Dems call on Senate to add pathway to citizenship in $2T bill

More than 90 House Democrats led by progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have urged their Senate colleagues to include a pathway to citizenship in President Biden’s nearly $2 trillion social spending bill — and ignore two rulings by the Senate’s parliamentarian in the process. In a letter to Senate Majority...
CONGRESS & COURTS

