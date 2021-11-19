How to Be a Good Person

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independent Tribune

How to have a safe Thanksgivings in-person this year

Atrium Health’s Dr. Amina Ahmed and Dr. Lewis McCurdy gave some suggestions Thursday on how to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday. Last year’s holiday celebrations were about finding ways to feel together while socially distanced. But with a vaccine available for people starting at ages 5 and up, in-person gatherings are far less of a risk.
FESTIVAL
ftc.co

Good News, Ordinary Pastor! You Don’t Need a Winning Personality

All men are created equal. No two men are equally created. On one hand, all people are created in God’s image and every believer enjoys full status as God’s adopted child in union with Christ. On the other hand, our sovereign Creator never employs a single-use template of individuality when designing each of us.
RELIGION
thedoctorstv.com

How To Find Out if You Have a Toxic Personality

It might seem like the people around you are toxic, but could you be the toxic one?. The Doctors discuss an online quiz that helps people determine if they fall into any of the various toxic categories. Both psychiatrist Dr. Domenick Sportelli and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon took the quiz and Dr. Sportelli was labeled as a "Debbie Downer" and Dr. Ordon was deemed a "Control Freak."
MENTAL HEALTH
Desiring God

How Do I Write a Personal Mission Statement?

Pastor John, we have talked a lot on this podcast about personal productivity. And that leads to today’s question from a listener named Paul, who lives in Soria, Spain. Paul writes this: “Hello, Pastor John, and thank you for this podcast! Way back in episode 839, you mentioned the importance of writing out a personal mission statement for our lives with the aim of enhancing personal productivity. I agree completely. And I find this task entirely daunting. So how do I, as an average Christian layperson, go about coming up with a personal mission statement? Should we be strengths/talents-oriented about it? Focus on roles? Should we mostly focus on spiritual needs in the church, both locally and globally? And how do we avoid letting this statement grow so broad that we get overwhelmed to the point that such a statement does nothing to actually help focus our energies? Any help would be appreciated.”
RELIGION
Santa Clarita Radio

Personal And Bodily Injuries: How To Differentiate Them

Lots of people assume that if you suffer an ‘injury’, this is a catch-all term that covers everything from minor cuts and grazes to broken bones, concussions and other severe traumas. Unfortunately, as with any term that has legal implications, there are actually different definitions that apply in different contexts.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Family Handyman

How to be a Good Guest on Thanksgiving

Getting ready for Thanksgiving is not always easy, but is necessary when hosting to make sure your house is shipshape. If you’re not hosting Thanksgiving at your house this year, lucky you. You may be thinking it’s your chance to kick your feet up and relax while someone else does all the work. Not so fast. This Thanksgiving, be an A+ guest by following these helpful tips.
CELEBRATIONS
stljewishlight.org

A new addiction hiding in your child’s hand

Houston, we have a problem. Have you seen your child’s grades slipping since returning to school? Have you checked your child’s weekly screen time? I believe there is a strong correlation. We now have a new addiction on our hands that no one is talking about. If you walk around...
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
honknews.com

Stimulus Check for Parents, Caregivers to Arrive After Thanksgiving

Americans With Additional Parenting and Caregiving Costs Will Receive Another Stimulus Check. Many American families are still asking for financial assistance from the federal government. This is why it is not surprising that the push for the fourth stimulus check remains apparent. But, officials have yet to make definitive comments...
POLITICS
AOL Corp

What Native American parents tell their own kids about Thanksgiving — and what they want others to know

When many people think about Thanksgiving, chances are family time, turkey, pumpkin pie and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade come to mind. But for some Native American families, the holiday can bring mixed emotions. And for Native American parents in particular, they may find themselves having to counter the inaccurate Thanksgiving narrative that many kids are taught at school.
RELATIONSHIPS
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
inquirer.com

Ancestry.com led me to my father and brother — and the biggest surprise of my life | Chosen Family

Until two years ago, I had no doubt about the identity of my biological parents. None. Of course, my mother is clearly my mother. We look a lot alike, and she raised the five of us as a single parent. The man I believed to be my biological father denied paternity of all of us. I rejected this out of hand, seeing him as someone primarily seeking to shirk financial responsibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
wmfe.org

The holidays might be harder this year for Central Floridians who have lost loved ones to COVID. Here are some tips for processing that grief.

Many people in Florida might be grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID over the holidays this year, with more than 60,000 people dead from the virus in the state. AdventHealth Chaplain Juleun Johnson recommends taking some time out to honor the lost loved one’s memory, as difficult or challenging as it may be.
FLORIDA STATE
verywellmind.com

How Storytelling Is Good for Your Mental Health

Storytelling is typically described as telling or writing stories. These narratives are often told for entertainment and to engage listeners or readers. Storytelling, however, is also powerful in shaping your mental health. We are storytellers when we share with a family member about a negative event that happened at the...
MENTAL HEALTH
FOX40

Tribes to mourn on Thanksgiving: ‘No reason to celebrate’

Members of Native American tribes from around New England are gathering in the seaside town where the Pilgrims settled — not to give thanks, but to mourn Indigenous people worldwide who’ve suffered centuries of racism and mistreatment. Thursday’s solemn National Day of Mourning observance in downtown Plymouth, Massachusetts, will recall the disease and oppression that European settlers […]
SOCIETY

