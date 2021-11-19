Watch now: Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty

When the 14-year-old girl went missing, her mother slammed authorities for not doing enough to find her missing child. It was only after the girl was found about a month later when authorities discovered she ran away because of her own mother’s abuse. Investigations revealed that the mom allegedly abused the young teenager for several years. The mother would physically and verbally abuse her and even forced her to go out on the streets and beg for money. If she didn’t come back home with a certain amount, she would hit her, sometimes with objects like a frying pan.

