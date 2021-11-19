ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVqfM_0d2711ud00

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday.

"Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus, which the EU supports," a spokesman for Charles Michel, the president of the European Council representing EU member states, said in a statement.

The meeting is to take place in the margins of the EU's Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels on Dec. 15.

The announcement came after talks between Michel and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev as well as Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday.

"During the phone calls, the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders have also agreed to establish a direct communication line, at the level of respective Ministers of Defence, to serve as an incident prevention mechanism", the EU said.

The European Union had urged both countries on Wednesday to disengage their troops and respect the ceasefire agreed the previous day, after reports that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in border clashes.

On Tuesday, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire at their border after Russia urged them to step back from confrontation following the deadliest clash since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave that killed at least 6,500 people.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

NATO chief warns Russia on troop build-up

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russia has amassed heavy military equipment, tanks and combat-ready troops near Ukraine, warning that any use of force against Ukraine would be costly for Moscow. Stoltenberg also said he expected the new German federal government to spend...
MILITARY
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Kyiv warns Russia that any attack on Ukraine would be costly

KYIV, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that an attack on his country would incur "political, economic and human losses" and would be too costly. Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

European Lawmakers Condemn Azerbaijan’s Attack on Armenia

Members of the European Parliament slammed Azerbaijan for its attack on Armenia and condemned what they called “borderization” since Azerbaijan incursion into Armenia in May. The chair of European Parliament’s Delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, the European Parliament’s Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, Andrey Kovatchev, and the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Casualties Reported in Clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported military clashes on their shared border Tuesday and blamed each other for starting the conflict amid tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations that have simmered since a six-week war last year over Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan's military of opening...
MILITARY
Reuters

EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to respect ceasefire

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The European Union urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Wednesday to disengage their troops and respect the ceasefire agreed the previous day, after reports that seven Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in border clashes. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, discussed the situation in phone calls...
POLITICS
Aviation Week

EU, Armenia Agree To Boost Connectivity

The European Union (EU) and Armenia have signed a common aviation area agreement that removes limitations and restrictions on flights between EU member states and the former Soviet republic. The deal replaces existing bilateral agreements with Armenia, enabling EU and Armenian airlines to provide an... Subscription Required. EU, Armenia Agree...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border...
POLITICS
Asbarez News

Pashinyan Says Azerbaijan Attempted to Invade Armenia; Fires Defense Minister

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said that Azerbaijani forces attempted to breach Armenia’s sovereign territory at an unspecified area, likening it to an invasion. He also fired his defense minister, Arshak Karapetyan, blaming him for the border incursion attempt. In its statement Armenia’s Security Council said that at about...
WORLD
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

