ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The EPA gets recycling all wrong

By Howard Husock
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=480ACB_0d270pU900

T he Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finally released its long-awaited new National Recycling Strategy — and it was not worth waiting for. Instead of following these misguided and stale guidelines, local municipalities should reimagine their own recycling guidelines and turn their waste stream into a profitable “mine.”

Under pressure from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to identify ways to increase the amount of municipal waste that is reused, the EPA offered a plan which avoids confronting a materials marketplace that has dramatically changed since the Chinese government started limiting recycling imports into China.

The plan offers non-specific generalities about how to create markets for the money-losing existing local recyclable collections, while ignoring the potential of those materials that actually do have value — notably consumer electronics — that local governments could profitably “mine.”

As matters stand, localities across the US are spending their own funds to run special pickups for what skeptics call “wish-cycling”— the pickup of materials for which markets are limited or non-existent. The GAO highlighted “wish-cycling” in a 2020 report , noting such problems as, “limited market demand for recyclables, and low profitability for operating recycling programs.”

In other words, we are spending scarce municipal budget funds that could be used for other purposes to fund separate pickups for materials that no one really wants to use.

And it’s not a new phenomenon. It’s been the case at least since 2017 when China, the former main waste paper destination for US exports, closed its borders to such imports under a policy it calls Operation National Sword. The fact that there is little demand for recycling paper — much of which tends to be contaminated and unusable anyway — hasn’t deterred us from picking it up. The largest portion (68 percent) of local solid waste that is picked up for recycling is paper, despite the lack of demand.

The EPA’s new strategy does not show evidence of learning much from this recycling failure nor adapting to permanently changed circumstances.

Instead, it doubles down on the chimera of a “circular” economy in which everything will somehow be reused. Rather than facing up to the fact that it is difficult or impossible to recycle materials for which there’s no market demand, the EPA imagines it will somehow “improve markets for recycled commodities through market development, analysis, manufacturing, and research.”

This is either without real substance or worrisome. One way that “markets” are developed is through government intervention, such as potential recycled material requirements. These measures would divert investment from markets where recycling might actually make financial, as well as environmental, sense.

The recycling of electronic devices, such as the vastly growing number of cellphones, is a worthwhile idea essentially ignored by the EPA and the GAO. These devices rely on a wide range of so-called rare earth metals, many mined in China or in African conflict zones. They should well be considered of strategic importance — and would command market interest.

For example, the Department of Energy (DOE) — in highly original work of which the EPA seems unaware — envisions a new generation of incinerators whose ash can be captured and from which heavy metals can be extracted for reuse.

Instead of building on the DOE’s innovative work, the EPA and GAO have doubled down on an effort to recycle plastics, glass and paper — all of which might either be incinerated or buried in safe landfill.

Recycling is where environmental policy meets local government, and there is an important lesson here for thousands of local municipalities.

Rethink recycling — and re-imagine your solid waste stream as a mine from which a shifting series of materials can be extracted and profitably sold.

If the markets for plastics and paper suddenly shift, then, yes, pick them up. If they’re just going to pile up or be sold at a loss, then don’t. The current tsunami of electronic waste cries out for localities to mine it — and limit US reliance on imports from unfriendly places abroad.

Platitudes about recycling as an end in itself, based on shibboleths about limited landfill space or annoyance at Amazon boxes, are not useful guides to a sound municipal recycling strategy. Local governments facing budget tradeoffs should pay attention.

Howard Husock is a senior fellow in domestic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), where he focuses on municipal government, urban housing policy, civil society, and philanthropy. He is the author of the AEI report, “ Municipal recycling and electronic waste: An environmental and financial opportunity .”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paper Recycling#Economy#Recycle#Gao#Chinese
WTTW - Chicago PBS

The Entire US, Not Just Chicago, Is Bad at Recycling. The EPA Wants to Change That

Chicago has taken a lot of flak over the years for its anemic recycling rate, which has continually stagnated below 10%. But the problem isn’t unique to the Windy City. The entire nation needs to do better, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. On Monday, the EPA released its first National Recycling Strategy, which aims for a 50% recycling rate in the U.S. by 2030.
CHICAGO, IL
plasticsnews.com

New EPA waste plan gives nod to chemical recycling, NGOs want tougher approach

A new national recycling strategy released Nov. 15 by the Environmental Protection Agency is drawing praise from the plastics industry for giving a favorable nod to chemical recycling, but it also suggests EPA could be taking a harder look at plastics in general. The American Chemistry Council, for example, said...
ENVIRONMENT
FraminghamSOURCE

EPA Releases National Recycling Strategy Focused on Climate Change & Environmental Justice

WASHINGTON DC – Today, November 15, is National Recycling Day. The U.S. Environmental Protection Association (EPA) released its National Recycling Strategy today. The Strategy is focused on enhancing and advancing the national municipal solid waste (MSW) recycling system and identifies strategic objectives and stakeholder-led actions to create a stronger, more resilient and cost-effective U.S. municipal solid waste recycling system. It is part one of a series dedicated to building a circular economy for all.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
Washington Post

EPA finalizes its first national recycling strategy

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency finalized America’s first “national recycling strategy,” which aims to support the agency’s goal of achieving a 50 percent recycling rate by the end of the decade. “Our nation’s recycling system is in need of critical improvements to better serve the American people,” EPA Administrator...
ENVIRONMENT
mynews13.com

EPA head Regan gets firsthand glimpse of failing infrastructure in tour of the South

Michael Regan, administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency, kicked off a five-day “Journey to Justice” tour of the Southern United States on Monday. The trip is meant to highlight communities that have long suffered from environmental racism, an issue President Joe Biden hopes to address, in part, with funding from his $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
AGRICULTURE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

ROSS REILY — EPA wrong to restore Yazoo Pumps veto

On Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency restored its Clean Water Act veto of the Yazoo Pumps project in the Mississippi Delta. The decision reinstates Clean Water Act protections for some of the nation’s richest wetlands and waters, which provide habitat for more than 28 million migrating birds each year. However, the EPA reaffirmed its support of advancing effecting flood solutions for communities in the Yazoo Backwater Area.
ENVIRONMENT
capitalpress.com

EPA gets international calls to not ban chlorpyrifos

Congressional Republicans, a pesticide maker and foreign trading partners are joining U.S. farmers in asking the Environmental Protection Agency to rescind its pending ban of chlorpyrifos. Meanwhile, labor, environmental and anti-pesticide groups are pressing the EPA to follow through and prohibit chlorpyrifos residue on food on Feb. 28. In a...
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is Adding The Most Clean Energy Jobs

The battle in the Senate over the “Build Back Better” bill has been held up to some extent because of Senator Joe Manchin, who represents West Virginia. The state is the closest possible to being the coal capital of the nation. The tug of war could affect a portion of America’s energy future. It is […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fox News

US approaching China's advances all wrong: former Reagan official

China's recent displays of military activity and development have alarmed members of Congress and the Pentagon alike, but according to a former Reagan administration official, no one in office today has the right approach to keeping China at bay. According to physicist and former Defense Intelligence Agency official Michael Sekora,...
FOREIGN POLICY
edglentoday.com

Illinois EPA Invests Almost $7 Million In Madison County, Over $29 Million In All, In Wastewater And Drinking Water Projects

SPRINGFIELD – In the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 (July – September), the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued more than $29 million in water infrastructure loans to seven local governments and sanitary districts. These low-interest loans are made possible through Illinois EPA’s State Revolving Fund program, which provides funding for wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects. Five out of the seven loan recipients qualified for a total of more than $5 million in principal forgiveness, providing additional benefits to those recipients.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
178K+
Followers
55K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy