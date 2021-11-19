ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Charlene of Monaco’s Kids Shared This Sweet Show of Support For Their Mom Amid Her Hospitalization

By Kristyn Burtt
 7 days ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco AP Photo/Valery Hache, Pool.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has been going through a very tough time when it comes to her physical and mental well-being. After returning to Monaco only 11 days ago from her six-month stay in South Africa after multiple surgeries from an ENT infection, she entered a treatment facility on Tuesday “allowing her time to recover from a state of profound general fatigue,” per a palace statement. And not only is her husband, Prince Albert, concerned, so are their adorable six-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

The kids joined their father for the National Day ceremonies with a sweet message for their ailing mother. Gabriella, dressed in a white hat with netting, held a sign that read, “We miss you, Mommy.” Jacques stood on the balcony next to his sister with another hand-drawn sign, proclaiming “We love you, Mommy.” It’s obviously been a challenging year for the family of four, but Albert has stepped up to quell some of the rumors floating out there about the medical issues relating to their marriage.

Princess Gabriella, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Prince Jacques AP Photo/Daniel Cole.

“I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear,” he shared with People. “These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.” He wants everyone to understand that she needs several weeks (at the minimum) to take care of her overall health because she “was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Prince Albert added, “She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.” So hopefully, the photos of her children holding up messages of support lifts Princess Charlene’s spirits because it seems like she has a long road to recovery ahead of her.

