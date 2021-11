The Sixers faced off against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on the road without two starters yet they managed to win 103-89. The Philadelphia 76ers came into tonight’s game against the Nuggets on a five-game losing streak after starting the season 8-2. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (Covid-19), Matisse Thybulle (Covid-19), Danny Green (hamstring), and Ben Simmons (Personal Reasons). The Sixers have been playing shorthanded for weeks now, and it doesn’t look like it will get any better anytime soon. The Sixers were able to get a win shorthanded and were led by Tyrese Maxey (22 points) and Seth Curry (20 points). The Denver Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic (30 points). Take a look at five observations from tonight’s win:

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO