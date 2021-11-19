Odyssey Theatre Ensemble marks 50th anniversary by revisiting 'The Serpent'

Don McLean's Classic American Pie Album Celebrates 50th Anniversary. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Don McLean's 1971 masterpiece American Pie was released 50 years ago on October 24, 1971. Both the song "American Pie" went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 4 weeks at #1 in the first two months of 1972. The album also went to #1 for 3 consecutive weeks in January 1972. His many accolades include induction into the Songwriters' Hall of Fame, his song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and artists of all genres and generations have covered his songs including Madonna, Fred Astaire, Chet Atkins, Weird Al Yankovic, Elvis Presley, Josh Groban, and Perry Como. He recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, CA and American Pie was featured in 2021 Black Widow and FINCH.
Comments / 0