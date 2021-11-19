Odyssey Theatre Ensemble marks 50th anniversary by revisiting 'The Serpent'

An American Tail, the beloved animated film directed by Don Bluth, celebrates the 35th anniversary of its 1986 theatrical release. The film isn’t just representative of the immigrant experience but the Jewish immigrant experience. It’s especially interesting to watch the film in 2021. You might not know this but antisemitic bigots are shouting for the Jews to go back to Europe. The Mousekewitz family–living just next to the Moskowitz family–leaves Shostka, Russia for the same reason that many Jews were leaving around this time: the antisemitic pogroms. Remember Fiddler on the Roof? It may be a different village but same antisemitic hatred towards Jews! It begs the question of what homes are there to go back to? The homes and villages get destroyed. In some cities, the large majority of communities got wiped out because of the Holocaust. So again, I ask you, what homes?

