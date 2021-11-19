Brilliant Chess Game Finale by World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen Has Been Added to ‘Chess Board Rapture’ NFT Collection

With the holiday season right around the corner, the internet is quickly getting flooded with gifting options and attractive deals. If you’ve been looking to gift yourself something cool and useful for enduring another though the year, may I suggest this limited-edition gaming chair by gin maker Hendrick’s. It could very well be the poshest gaming chair of its kind with an old-school touch. In contrast to most of the modern gaming chairs that look like racing chairs, the one by Hendrick’s Gin is actually a chaise lounge that has been created for unplugged gaming – basically, board games and cards, which is also evident from the official pictures by the company. Getting back to board games like Scrabble this Christmas doesn’t really sound like a bad idea, right? I’m all for some much-needed digital detox.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO