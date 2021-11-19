ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Poised to Recover Economically from COVID-19 By 2023, Report Finds

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wsvKt_0d26zbRs00
Downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

Despite the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego’s annual five-year financial outlook released Friday forecasts the city’s general fund revenues will return to pre-pandemic levels by Fiscal Year 2023 and exceed them the next year.

The report, focusing on FY 2023 through 2027, also projects the city’s Transient Occupancy Tax — essentially a hotel tax — revenue will pass 2019 levels by 2024. Additionally, it found the city’s general fund reserves remain at $205 million.

Mayor Todd Gloria gave his administration — and federal coronavirus relief funding — credit for much of the bounce back.

“We are making great strides toward rebounding from an unprecedented period in our history, but we still have a lot of work to do in addressing the city’s structural deficit,” Gloria said. “We are focused on building a San Diego that works for all of us and will continue seeking out opportunities to help us accomplish our goals.”

The outlook anticipates a $66.8 million revenue shortfall to the city’s General Fund in FY2023, with a “significant and steady recovery” through FY2027, when a $65.2 million surplus is projected. It also pinpointed costs above baseline, including new facilities such as libraries and fire stations, homelessness strategies and solutions, implementing an organic waste recycling program and service requests through the city’s Get It Done app.

The report attributed much of the projected recovery to a high vaccination rate countywide, the continued low transmission rate of COVID-19, resuming travel and the return of large events. The American Rescue Plan Act economic stimulus bill also helped the city from having to tap into its emergency reserves.

“While the city was not able to contribute to its emergency and stability reserves in 2021 and 2022, it also didn’t need to draw from them, despite the catastrophic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Director of Finance/Comptroller Rolando Charvel. “Federal funds are helping us fill the gap for the next few years.”

“The Five-Year Financial Outlook is not a budget,” a city statement reads. “Still, it does provide the City Council and the public information to facilitate an informed discussion during the development of the FY2023 budget regarding the allocation of limited resources to meet the service needs of San Diego residents.”

Gloria said he plans to use the outlook to develop a balanced budget to present to the City Council by April 15.

–City News Service

Related
Times of San Diego

Opinion: End of Cap on ‘SALT’ Deductions Would Help California Homeowners, But Progressives Oppose

The House has passed President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social policy package but it faces a tough slog in the evenly divided Senate. The White House and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are being squeezed between demands from two centrist Democratic senators that the package be trimmed and warnings by those on the left, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, they might turn against the legislation if it is diluted too much.
ECONOMY
Times of San Diego

San Diego Unveils New ‘Sidewalk Reset’ Deep Cleaning Program

San Diego began a pilot program Tuesday for sanitizing sidewalks intended to help keep the city’s sidewalks cleaner for longer. “Through evaluating the effectiveness of current efforts and creative thinking by our city and Clean Harbor crews, we’re taking cleanliness to the next level,” Mayor Todd Gloria said. “These sidewalk resets will prevent the spread of bacteria, beautify our neighborhoods and improve the quality of life for our residents and visitors.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Continue to Climb

San Diego gas prices have risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.63 a gallon, as of Nov. 22, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 784 stations in San Diego. Gas prices in San Diego are 15.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego County’s Arrest Rates Drop in 2020

San Diego County’s felony arrest rates dropped by 14% and misdemeanor arrest rates decreased 38% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a report released Tuesday by the San Diego Association of Governments. The report also found that Black people were overrepresented in all arrest categories in 2020 and Hispanic...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Californians Casting Suspicious Eyes at State’s Few Refineries as Gas Prices Rise

You might be asking yourself, why are we paying on average $4.70 for a gallon of gasoline in California, while the cost for the rest of the country is more than a dollar less?. The debate over the Golden State’s much higher fuel prices has been going on for years, and a primary reason for the pricier gasoline these days, maintains Jamie Court of Los Angeles-based Consumer Watchdog, is “gouging by the fiver big refineries in California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
