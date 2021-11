High school kicking has a steep learning curve. The days of going for two after every touchdown by giving the ball to a kid who went through puberty at nine are over. Kicking in a live game is terrifying. I attempted an extra point in middle school once, and I’m pretty sure the back of my center’s head is still throbbing. So, when there’s a high school kicker who can consistently put it through the uprights, you have something special.

