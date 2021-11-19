Halo Infinite goes gold

If you're worried about Halo Infinite moving to an open world setting, you needn't be. That's probably my main takeaway from blasting through the opening quarter or so of the game's campaign, and while I'm not sure how much the larger play space really adds in the grand scheme of things — we'll need to see more to really put that into context, after all — it certainly doesn't feel like it detracts from the experience. If you only want to blast through the story, you can still do precisely that, and while you'll miss out on a few upgrades by doing so, there seem to be plenty to be found along the natural course of progression so you shouldn't wind up at too much of a disadvantage if you just want to get the campaign done.

