Halo Infinite goes gold

Gematsu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite has gone gold, publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced. That means the game is complete...

www.gematsu.com

PCWorld

Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer goes live early on PC and Xbox

It’s been twenty years to the day since Microsoft announced the Xbox, its first home gaming console. To celebrate, the company released a 30-minute presentation showing off the history of the platform, from the bulky original to the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and the new and still hard-to-find Xbox Series X and S. To cap off the party Microsoft revealed that the free-to-play multiplayer portion of the hotly anticipated Halo Infinite is launching today in open beta.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Halo Infinite multiplayer beta goes live today, ahead of its full launch

The full launch of Halo Infinite may still be a month away, but today we’re getting a big chunk of it. Microsoft and 343 Industries have announced that Halo Infinite multiplayer is going live today, ahead of its launch date on Dec. 8, 2021. Announced during today’s stream celebrating the...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Halo Infinite opening level goes back to basics with Master Chief shooting aliens on a ship

The first level of the Halo Infinite campaign has been revealed, and it's a direct homage to how our adventures with Master Chief began. Microsoft and 343 Industries have focused their Halo Infinite gameplay reveals on Zeta Halo itself up to this point, but how exactly does the Chief get there from floating out in space? Well, judging by the first look that Game Informer got at Halo Infinite's opening level, he'll take a detour through a Banished ship first.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Released for Halo 20th Anniversary

Halo Infinite multiplayer was surprise released on Nov. 15 in honor of the series' 20th anniversary. "On behalf of the entire Halo Infinite team, and in celebration of Halo’s 20th anniversary, I am very happy to announce that your Spartan journey begins… today! Sincerest thanks to the entire Halo community for your support, passion, and feedback. This day belongs to all of you. Whether you’ve been part of the community from the beginning or are joining with us today, welcome," 343 Industries said in the announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Cover Reveal – Halo Infinite

After years of waiting, Halo Infinite is almost here. On December 8, gamers around the world will once again step into the Mjolnir boots of Master Chief and fight their way across a massive Halo ring world. Ahead of the game’s arrival, we’re highlighting Halo Infinite with one of our biggest cover stories in years. We’ve got 20 pages of in-depth detail on Infinite’s campaign and multiplayer, alongside a wealth of interviews with the development team at 343 Industries that brought the game to life.
TECHNOLOGY
gamerevolution.com

Halo Infinite Ranking System Explained: Onyx, Diamond, Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze

Halo Infinite multiplayer is finally available on Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Competitive players can choose to participate in Ranked Matches, in which their overall performance will assign one of six ranks. These include the following rankings: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Onyx. Here’s a quick and easy rundown of the Halo Infinite ranking system in the form of an all ranks list and explainer.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

First Impressions: Halo Infinite campaign

If you're worried about Halo Infinite moving to an open world setting, you needn't be. That's probably my main takeaway from blasting through the opening quarter or so of the game's campaign, and while I'm not sure how much the larger play space really adds in the grand scheme of things — we'll need to see more to really put that into context, after all — it certainly doesn't feel like it detracts from the experience. If you only want to blast through the story, you can still do precisely that, and while you'll miss out on a few upgrades by doing so, there seem to be plenty to be found along the natural course of progression so you shouldn't wind up at too much of a disadvantage if you just want to get the campaign done.
VIDEO GAMES
