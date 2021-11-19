ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution sells for record $43M

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A rare first printing of the U.S. Constitution sold at Sotheby’s in New York for $43.2 million, which is a record price for a document or book sold at auction.

The winner of the sale, who chose to remain anonymous, outbid a group of 17,000 cryptocurrency enthusiasts who crowdfunded to buy it over the last week, reported the Associated Press.

The document that was sold was one of 13 known copies of the first printing of the Constitution and one of only two in private hands.

This printing of the Constitution was last sold in 1988, when real estate developer and collector S. Howard Goldman bought it at auction for $165,000.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit a foundation established by Goldman’s widow to further the understanding of constitutional principles.

“Tonight’s sale of this exceptionally rare and important printing of the Constitution was a monumental and historic occasion,” Selby Kiffer, Sotheby’s senior international specialist for books and manuscripts, said in a statement.

The underbidder was ConstitutionDAO, which announced its plan to raise millions of dollars to buy the Constitution on Twitter on Nov. 12. DAO stands for decentralized autonomous organization, a type of community-run business that operates on the blockchain.

ConstitutionDAO tweeted Thursday night, “We showed the world what crypto and web3, onboarding thousands of people in the process, including museum curators and art directors who are now excited to keep learning.”

The group added, “We were the first DAO Sothebys has ever worked with, but we’re sure we won’t be the last one.”

