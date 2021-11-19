ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian criticizes trolls who question how she parents daughter True: 'Leave her alone!'

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
 6 days ago

She knows that being a mom is her first priority.

And Khloe Kardashian admitted that parenthood is even more difficult in the spotlight with even more watchful eyes taking note of her every move.

The 37-year-old reality star noted that she can't 'just post anything' anymore without trolls attacking her every move when it comes to daughter True, and at times she wants critics to 'leave her alone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdN2p_0d26y02900
Mama bear: Khloe Kardashian admitted that parenthood is even more difficult in the spotlight with even more watchful eyes taking note of her every move

Khloe got candid about her public motherhood journey as the cover star for Cosmopolitan UK's December/January edition.

'I've learned that you can't just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,' she said.

'I'm like, "What are you talking about?,"' she said. 'I remember I posted a video of [True] talking – she was eating cut up grapes and people were going, "Cut the grapes, she's going to choke."'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IioFC_0d26y02900
Protective: The 37-year-old reality star noted that she can't 'just post anything' anymore without trolls attacking her every move when it comes to daughter True, and at times she wants critics to 'leave her alone'

'And I was like, "They're cut!" I'm not going to let my child choke!'

She added: 'People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake.'

Khloe, who shares co-parenting responsibilities with on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson, said she doesn't 'want that energy on my child,' and added, 'Leave her alone.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1eWt_0d26y02900
'People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do. So I try and keep True stuff as clear and simple as I can for her sake,' she said

One thing that did change for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star when she became a mother was a newfound sense of understanding for others feelings.

'I definitely have more empathy,' she said. 'And the motivation that having a child gives you ... you want them to be proud of you so badly. That's not just work, but my manners and how I treat people.'

She added: 'You just carry yourself in a different way, or I try to. Three is the best age. She was telling me the craziest story this morning and I was like, 'Where did you get all these words from?"'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBaG2_0d26y02900
Talk about it: Khloe got candid about her public motherhood journey as the cover star for Cosmopolitan UK's December/January edition

