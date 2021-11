Jay-Z may have 99 problems, but being at the bottom isn’t one. He has now landed the new record for most Grammy nominations ever with 83 total. The rapper has surpassed Quincy Jones — with whom he was previously tied at 80 nods — after he received three 2022 Grammy Awards nominations on Tuesday. Jay-Z landed one for Album of the Year for Kayne West’s “Donda” and two in the Best Rap Song category, for DMX’s “Bath Salts” and West’s “Jail.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO