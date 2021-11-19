ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

TV anchor Greg Kelly sells Chelsea apartment for $1.66M

By Zachary Kussin
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart spreading the news. Newsmax TV anchor Greg Kelly and his wife, the advertising creative director Judith Grey, have sold their Manhattan perch for $1.66 million, according to Department of Finance records filed Friday. The Post reported in May that the couple had...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
rebusinessonline.com

Lynd Living Sells Apartment Community in Margate, Florida for $66.5M

MARGATE, FLA. — Lynd Living has sold the Lakes at Margate, a 280-unit, garden-style apartment complex in Margate, for $66.5 million. The firm purchased the property just eight months prior for $51 million. The buyer was not disclosed. Hampton Beebe of Newmark represented Lynd Living in the sale. The firm...
FLORIDA STATE
Hartford Business

New Britain apartments sell for $1.5M

For the second time in six months, a New Britain apartment complex has traded hands, property records show. The 13-unit multifamily property at 210 Arch St., sold in October, for $1.5 million. The buyer was 210 Arch CT LLC, which is controlled by David Mittleman, who has a Monsey, N.Y.,...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
nextmlt.com

Maple Glen Apartments Sell for $31 Million

According to the Daily Journal of Commerce, the Maple Glen Apartments at 5424 21th St SW have sold for $31 million. The sellers were three LLCs associated with Hamilton Zanze, which acquired the property in 2015 for $17 million. The buyer was Aspire Apartments at Mountlake Terrace LLC, which is...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
rebusinessonline.com

Goldman Sachs, Lansing Melbourne Sell Metro Charlotte Apartment Community for $59M

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Goldman Sachs and Lansing Melbourne Group have sold Vida Kannapolis, a 289-unit apartment community in Kannapolis, about 25.9 miles north of Charlotte. Red Bank, N.J.-based Denholtz Properties purchased the recently delivered property for $59 million, or approximately $204,152 per unit. Located at 210 S. Main St. in...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Chelsea, NY
MyChesCo

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Class A Apartment Building, The HUB, for $51 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors announced the sale this week of The HUB at 31 Brewerytown, a recently constructed luxury apartment building containing 201 apartments with on-site parking located at 1406-1446 N 31st Street in Philadelphia. Ken Wellar, Corey Lonberger, and Mark Duszak arranged the sale on behalf of the seller, a longtime Philadelphia area real estate developer. The buyer, Israel Terkeltaub of Manor Holdings, is a well-established owner/operator out of northern New Jersey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hartford Business

Hartford apartments sell for $5M

An apartment complex in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood has sold for $5 million, property records show. The 68-unit Hunting Place Apartments at 36 Huntington St., sold in late October. The buyer was Huntington Hartford Properties LLC, which is controlled by Shmuel Aizenberg of New Haven. The seller was Enomena LLC...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Kelly
ARTnews

Major Roman Mosaic Found in U.K., Veteran Curator Robert Jacobsen Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON WEDNESDAY, Germany’s new coalition government announced plans to bolster the nation’s efforts to restitute Nazi-looted art, Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper. Proposals from the administration include eliminating the statute of limitations on claims, and establishing a central court to adjudicate cases. Also on Wednesday, the last of 14 works from the Cornelius Gurlitt Collection to be identified as expropriated by the Nazis was sold at Christie’s, Deutsche Welle reports. The drawing by the 19th-century German artist Carl Spitzweg was taken from the Jewish music publisher Henri Hinrichsen in 1939, and recently returned to his heirs. Gilbert Lupfer, who directs the German Lost...
VISUAL ART
Providence Business News

‘The Woods’ home in East Greenwich sells for $1.75M

EAST GREENWICH – In the second-largest home sale in the town this year, a 4,464-square-foot colonial at 90 Lenihan Ave. recently sold for $1.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the buyers. The residence is called “The Woods” and is built on 1.02 acres...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
CBS Boston

QAnon Shaman, Andrew Cuomo Top Jon Keller’s National Turkeys List

BOSTON (CBS) – Supposedly, turkeys are scarce at the supermarkets this year. (Not at any market I’ve seen, but that’s another story.) But they were easy to find in the national news this year. You couldn’t flip on the news without tripping over a rafter of them. So, it is only after extensive deliberation that we offer our top four: The “QAnon Shaman” Out of all the deluded turkeys who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, Jacob Chansley, the so-called QAnon Shaman, gets a special spot on our menu. He led the invading hordes, screaming obscenities and demanding lawmakers be hauled...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsmax Tv#Advertising#Department Of Finance#Post#Streeteasy#Dolly Lenz Real Estate
rebusinessonline.com

Becovic Acquires Chicago Apartment Building for $7.2M

CHICAGO — Becovic has acquired The Juneway Gardens in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood for $7.2 million. Located on Juneway Terrace, the 61-unit apartment building was constructed in 1922. The seller, a local apartment owner, had owned the three-story property for more than 30 years. Becovic Realty, the brokerage arm of Becovic, brokered the sale.
CHICAGO, IL
Long Island Business News

Manhasset retail property sells for $3.572M

A retail property in Manhasset has sold for $3.572 million. Jericho-based AJM Real Estate purchased the 6,254-square-foot building on .35 acres at 1575 Northern Blvd. The freestanding building was last occupied by a Sleep Number bedding store that closed in 2019 and the property was delivered vacant. The sale price...
MANHASSET, NY
Page Six

Sandra Lee, Ben Youcef steam up Central Park

Sandra Lee and Ben Youcef look more in love than ever as they prepare for their first Thanksgiving together. The pair shared a tender kiss as they strolled through Central Park this week ahead of the holidays — wearing matching cream sweaters and black pants. They’re in NYC after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Providence Business News

Commercial building in Newport sells for $1.9M

NEWPORT – A two-story, brick commercial building at 38 to 42 Spring St. in the heart of the city recently sold for $1.9 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate agency that represented the seller. The former owner of the property, which houses an antique shop, an antique...
NEWPORT, RI
businessjournaldaily.com

New York Developer Buys Wick Park Area Apartments for $1.9M

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A property management company from New York has purchased apartments in the Wick Park area for $1.93 million. Youngstown Rentals LLC, which has a Bayville, N.Y. address, purchased the properties at 205 and 215 Park Ave., as well as 847, 849 and 853 Ohio Ave., according to the Mahoning County Auditor website. The sale closed Nov. 10.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nerej.com

Newmark sells I-95 medical office portfolio for Albany Road Real Estate - a 12-property, 573,000 s/f portfolio anchored by Lifespan

Providence, RI Newmark negotiated the sale of the I-95 medical office portfolio, a 12-property, 573,000 s/f portfolio anchored by Lifespan and located across Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Newmark co-head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, executive managing director Frank Nelson, senior managing director Michael Greeley and associate Allie Percoco of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ShareCast

Land Securities to sell Harbour Exchange for £196.5m

The sale price reflects a net initial yield of 3.99%. Marcus Geddes, Managing Director Central London at Landsec, said: "The sale of Harbour Exchange is very much aligned with our strategy. Through this disposal we are recycling capital into opportunities where we can bring to bear Landsec's skills and expertise to drive growth and returns for our investors."
MARKETS
Page Six

Page Six

53K+
Followers
7K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy