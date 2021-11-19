ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Conservatives praise Rittenhouse jury verdict

 6 days ago
Conservatives praised the jury’s not guilty verdict Friday in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a teenager who fatally shot two people and wounded a third during anti-police brutality demonstrations in Wisconsin.

The trial has divided the nation along partisan lines, with many Republicans and conservatives saying Rittenhouse was justified in shooting people threatening him.

A number of liberals and Democrats have expressed shock that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, could be found not guilty after traveling to Kenosha armed with a rifle to, according to his defense, protect businesses in the community.

“I believe justice has been served in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. I hope everyone can accept the verdict, remain peaceful, and let the community of Kenosha heal and rebuild,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) tweeted.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty, my friends. You have a right to defend yourself. Be armed, be dangerous and be moral,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) said in a story posted to Instagram with a caption that read “Kyle: If you want an internship, reach out to me.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) also praised the verdict, saying prosecutors had overreached in trying to convict him.

Rittenhouse was acquitted on five counts, including intentional homicide, in connection to shooting the three men in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, who lived in Illinois, had traveled to Wisconsin amid demonstrations against police brutality following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

The jury's verdict came as a disappointment to many Democrats and criminal justice advocates, saying it was "another example of the difficult road to justice in America," according to Wisconsin senatorial candidate Mandela Barnes.

"The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. We have seen so many Black and brown youth killed, only to be put on trial posthumously, while the innocence of Kyle Rittenhouse was virtually demanded by the judge," Barnes said in a statement.

Fred Flinstone
6d ago

Anyone with a brain that understands the rule of law could see this coming. There was no case here. At all.

Brassguns
6d ago

As a Watcher of FOX. CNN. and MSNBC.. Yes I watch all three.. I noticed MSNBC has Very little reporting or coverage on this case now that he's found not guilty. Yet they were the biggest instigators of telling lies about all this.. Why?

Trump24-100millionstrong
6d ago

Now there needs to be some laws made about rioting so people don’t have to worry about being beaten to death in AMERICA

The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
heraldsun.com

Ted Nugent offers Kyle Rittenhouse lifetime supply of gun ammo. ‘Boy, did he do good’

Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted last week of two deadly shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has a fan in outspoken rocker Ted Nugent. Rittenhouse faced five charges, including reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and intentional homicide in Anthony Huber’s death. Rittenhouse said during last week’s trial he was acting in self defense during 2020’s protests over the shooting of Black man by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oklahoma senator pens ‘Kyle’s Law’ for victims of ‘malicious’ prosecution after Rittenhouse case

A state senator from Oklahoma has proposed a law named after Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse that would compensate what it calls victims of “malicious prosecution,” in honour of the 18-year-old, who was acquitted on murder charges last week after shooting three people during August 2020 Black Lives Matter protests and riots in Wisconsin.State senator Nathan Dahm, a Republican, proposed “Kyle’s Law” on Tuesday. It would have the state compensate those charged with murder but found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, such as self-defence.“Kyle Rittenhouse should never have been charged. The video evidence from early on showed it was...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Statement on the Verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin released the following statement on the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial:. “Here are the facts that are important to me. Kyle Rittenhouse, who was a minor at the time, traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin, and picked up an assault rifle that was illegally purchased for him. He took the law into his own hands, killing two people and injuring another. They were victims of gun violence and too many families have lost loved ones to these tragedies. I understand why people believe that justice was not served in this case, because I feel the same way. This ruling makes clear we have so much work to do to take on gun violence, and reform our broken criminal justice system so that it starts working equally and fairly for everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
CONGRESS & COURTS
evalleytimes.com

A grand white jury will try to assassinate an African-American | Ahmed Arbury was assassinated in February 2020

Following the controversial selection of a panel of eleven whites and one black man to decide the guilt or innocence of three whites accused of persecuting an African American in February 2020 Ahmed ArberryThe trial began this Friday with oral arguments between the parties while attending a sports training in the small town of Brunswick (Georgia, USA).
PUBLIC SAFETY
kezi.com

Oregon, Portland elected officials react to Kyle Rittenhouse not-guilty verdict

PORTLAND, Ore. — The not-guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse drew a reaction from a number of Oregon officials and Portland city leaders Friday. Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted on all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in shootings that left two dead and a third wounded during protests in Kenosha, Wisc. following the deadly police shooting of a Black man in August 2020. He faced the possibility of life in prison.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

