ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The Top 10 Favorite Thanksgiving Foods and How They Impact Your Health

By Monica Cull
Discover Mag
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is upon us once again. It’s time to gather with our friends and families and dig into a delicious feast! Hopefully, this year feels a little more normal than it did in 2020. As you pass around the dishes of sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and of course...

www.discovermagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Boston

What Thanksgiving Foods Are Safe For Pets To Eat?

BOSTON (CBS) – Animal advocates are reminding pet owners to be careful this Thanksgiving as there are some holiday staples that can be dangerous for dogs and cats. Don’t let your pets have any stuffing as it often contains onions, chives or garlic, which are all toxic to pets. Make sure your dog doesn’t eat any cooked turkey bones, which can damage their digestive system. And if you’re giving your pet any turkey meat, make sure it’s a very small amount. A 5 oz. serving of dark meat for a small dog is the caloric equivalent of an entire 8-inch pumpkin pie for a human. The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) recommends not allowing pets to have any turkey at all, saying that fatty foods are hard to digest. The organization also recommends not giving pie, desserts, or yeast dough to pets, and also suggests keeping trash where your pets can’t find it. As a holiday treat, the AVMA says people should instead make or buy Thanksgiving treats that are just for pets.
PETS
Morning Sun

Prepare your favorite foods with nutrition in mind

Beloved dishes and comfort foods share some common elements, notably their flavor and ability to quell hunger pangs. However, those creamy mac-and-cheese recipes or buffalo wings also may share some less savory characteristics, including a lack of nutrition. Various popular dishes are made from ingredients that are high in saturated...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#B Vitamins#Vitamin A#Happy Thanksgiving#Native American#Wampanoag
thefreshtoast.com

How Drinking Tea And Coffee Could Positively Impact Your Health

A new study found links between drinking tea and coffee and better cognitive and cardiovascular health. The two hot beverages that seem to keep Americans going now have an extra benefit we didn’t know about until now. A new study shows that people who often consume these two drinks might have a lower risk of dementia or a stroke.
FOOD & DRINKS
expressnews.com

UTSA food pantry’s Thanksgiving in a Bag returns: Where to get your turkey, how to donate time, food to students who need it

Turkey, dressing and all the fixings are on the menu for UTSA students visiting the school’s food pantry this holiday season. The “Thanksgiving in a Bag” initiative that started in 2017 is returning this year. Students who drop by to grab a meal at the Whataburger Resource rooms on each campus will be treated to items that can be cooked in the microwave including Hormel Compleats Turkey & Dressing, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and apple pie.
CHARITIES
Discover Mag

Does Turkey Really Make You Tired?

It happens year after year: You push back from the table, wipe the last few crumbs of pumpkin pie off your face, let out a sigh of contentment, and then you feel it: The sense of grogginess is taking over. As you try to stifle a yawn, one of your all-knowing relatives will chime in.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
WCIA

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
MyArkLaMiss

The two-hour rule on how to cook your Thanksgiving turkey

HOUSTON (KIAH) —  Every year, Americans look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times to remind people about food […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy