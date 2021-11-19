Nov. 1 Cattle on Feed Down Slightly

OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near the closing bell, December corn is down 3/4 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 5 3/4 cents, March KC wheat is down 2 cents, March Chicago wheat is down 11 3/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat is up 4 3/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 43.8 points and January crude oil is down $0.10 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is up .411 and December gold is up $0.20 per ounce. U.S. dollar strength is a bearish feature for the grains this session, while profit-taking is seen ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Hard red spring wheat futures and soybean oil futures are poised for a third consecutive higher close, both reaching multi-day highs. USDA issued a correction to this morning's Daily Export Sales report to include 30,000 mt of soybean oil sold to India for 2021-22, in addition to the 330,000 mt of soybeans sold to unknown destinations and 100,000 mt of corn sold to Mexico that was previously reported.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO