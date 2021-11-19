ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Nov. 1 Cattle on Feed Down Slightly

By ShayLe Stewart
Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.9 million head on Nov. 1, 2021. The inventory was slightly below Nov. 1, 2020, USDA NASS said on Friday. Placements in feedlots...

