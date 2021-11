We’re just two days away from the launch of Albion Online’s Lands Awakened, and Sandbox Interactive is dishing out its next-to-last dev blog and notes for players. First, the studio has released a fresh video on the new war gloves weapon skill and the elite levels for all weapons. War gloves, of course, are the first new weapon skill that the game has seen since launch; with their punchin’ gloves equipped, players will find a range of abilities to unleash on opponents, from kicks and knock-ups to leaps and explosive bursts. Elite levels, on the other hand, work for everyone, as they allow endgame players to continue developing their chosen weapon specialization far beyond the former caps.

